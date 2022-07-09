Taty Castellanos reiterates desire to leave NYCFC and "see where I fit in Europe "

And just like in the days of former manager Ronny Deila, who left the club last month for Belgium's Standard Liege, the Pigeons were led by an in-form Taty Castellanos. He scored twice on 10 shots, presenting a constant challenge for New England's backline.

Now with a league-leading 12 goals to his name, it would be easy to assume the Argentine forward is focused on pursuing a historical second consecutive Golden Boot presented by Audi award and an MLS Cup repeat with NYCFC. However, the striker reiterated his intention to leave the club this summer via a transfer abroad.

“I’ve been in this league for a while, and I would like to keep growing,” Castellanos said during an interview in Spanish with TUDN ahead of facing New England. “Being young and having the opportunity to go to Europe to another league, I think it would be something great and a dream for me.”