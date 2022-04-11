Revs are a mess, Orlando's offense needs a spark, goalkeeper howlers galore & more from Week 6

In other words, playing against the 10-man Fire they were rampant. Prior to Gutierrez’s sending off, though, there was a lot of this:

The thing is, though, that Orlando City have not been able to consistently generate good chances for their attackers like this. Through seven games they’re on 1.14 xG per 90, as per TruMedia via StatsPerform, which is smack in the middle of the table. They fare better in progressive passes per 90 and a couple of other key indicators, which suggests better attacking days are ahead, but all those numbers are skewed by their attacking output on Saturday

Let’s go back to the attack, though. Orlando did a very nice job of getting and staying on the front foot once they went up a man, and then being constantly dangerous in transition when Chicago had to push for an equalizer after Ercan Kara finally got on the board in the 59th minute (this is one of the two times Slonina stranded himself, which he copped to in the postgame presser). I think the fans will remember the two or three extra goals Orlando left on the board – Kara missed a wide open net on a rebound; Benji Michel couldn’t test Gaga Slonina off a delicious cross from Alexandre Pato ; Pato rang the crossbar after Tesho Akindele had played him in alone on Slonina – but the immutable fact is that if you generate good chances for your attackers like this, then your attackers will eventually start to finish.

And yet I don’t know where I stand on this team. The Purple Lions have a lot of talent in the attack, but it’s not meshing yet. They have less talent in defense, but it’s mostly been holding together – and did so even without Antonio Carlos this weekend ( they’ll have to get used to that ). Of course, your mileage may vary with regard to how much you value the defensive performance given the Fire were without Xherdan Shaqiri , who missed out with an injury, and given the effects of Brian Gutierrez ’s 40th-minute red card.

Orlando City finally put together 50 minutes of soccer that look like the soccer we all kind of expected them to play this year, pounding the Fire after going up a man in a 1-0 win that was not as close as the scoreline .

As for the Fire, their carefully constructed, ultra-compact 4-2-3-1 that’s been impenetrable up until this weekend fell apart once they dropped down a man. It happens – I don’t think there’s anything in that to truly worry about. But both before this game and after it, I think it’s fair to be concerned about the attack’s ability to generate high-level chances. It can’t just all be Shaqiri.

I trust Pareja will figure it out. It’ll be interesting to see whether that happens in lockstep with Torres doing the same.

“We got three points, important victory, got back on track with winning at home. Our number 9 scored the first goal for the team – many things happened today,” Pareja said. “But also it’s the reality that we walk out concerned about our effectiveness [in] these last games at home. It’s not a minor thing. We should have scored three or four goals today. That advantage that you mentioned, we were not that effective. We’re conscious about it. This will push all just to get that much better.”

Pareja focused more on the finishing in his postgame presser, but you don’t have to strain too hard reading between the lines here to understand he wants more from everyone in the front four.

There are other worries with this team, obviously, but this is a decently sized one with 20% of the season in the books. Oscar Pareja has to convince his DP wunderkind to actually be goal dangerous. It’s imperative because Orlando, by bringing Mauricio Pereyra back, made the conscious decision to punt on getting goals from the No. 10 (Pereyra has just 3 goals in 61 regular-season and playoff appearances).

That’s way too passive, and he’s way too content to chill out wide and swing in low-percentage crosses. The box is not lava. You can get into the 18 more than that if you’re a winger, and part of being an attacking player is taking a chance every now and then. You will occasionally lose the ball when you do, but it’s ok! You’re out there to leverage those moments into goals.

Facundo Torres , the 21-year-old DP winger from Uruguay, is still clearly finding his feet in this league, and part of that is he just hasn’t figured out how to put pressure directly on goal. He lives in the final third – he’s in the top 20 of pass attempts in the final third per 90 among players who have at least 300 minutes, and that’s good. But he drops down to around 50 in terms of touches in the box per 90, and his heat map looks uncannily similar to Nani’s from the second half of last season:

O bviously it worked , with both wingers influential and Campagna rampant. You can see how easy it was for them to just flow forward:

Inter Miami picked up their first win of the season, riding a Leo Campana hat-trick to a 3-2 win over the visiting Revs . Phil Neville made a couple of big changes in this one, dropping Gonzalo Higuain (who was reportedly carrying a knock and didn’t dress, so maybe Neville didn’t technically drop him but I’m going to go ahead and ride my suspicions here), inverting the midfield triangle and running out a pretty pure 4-3-3.

There is nothing fancy here, just an attack going at a scrambled defense at pace and putting them under pressure. It’s not even like MIami are throwing crazy numbers into the box – they’re just moving with purpose.

"We spoke a lot about what we want to be reflected, and the basic thing in football is what we saw on that pitch today: a team that played with freedom, a team that played with togetherness, and a team that was never ever going to be beaten with those qualities," Neville said afterward, and who am I to argue? This was certainly the best Miami have looked all season, and there was a certain joie de vivre in their approach that has only fleetingly been apparent since their entry into the league two years ago.

There is no joie de vivre in anything emanating from the Revs these days. This is the first time in Bruce Arena’s MLS career that he’s lost four straight games in regulation (he lost his first four with D.C. United back in 1996, though the last of those was a shootout loss after a regulation draw). I’m going to put this whole quote from Arena in because he is rarely as straight-forward in postgame pressers as he was after this game on Saturday:

“We're not getting very good play out of a number of players. I think our attack has been stifled with not having a combination of [Gustavo] Bou and [Adam] Buksa with [Carles] Gil. I think our goalkeeping can be better, and we've had a very difficult time in the center back position with the injuries to [Henry] Kessler and that injury to [Andrew] Farrell that changed things around as we went into the week of Champions League and the game in Charlotte. So we've had a couple of people that have been called on [and] haven't been able to get the job done in all honesty.

“Today, it's another gift. We gave away some points at the end of the game. We have to make a play at the end of the game and not give up a loose ball and burn the goal and just get off the field with a point. I've told our team a number of times – think about it, the Salt Lake game, the Red Bull game last week – we're in the closing minutes of games. We just take the point and get out of there and say, 'Listen, it wasn't our best day but we take the point.' We have failed to do that. A combination of things but we certainly haven't played well enough.”

I think he’s right in pointing to injuries and underperformance. Of the six best players on last year’s team, only two (Gil and Matt Polster) have regularly been in the lineup this year, and neither guy has been anywhere as effective as they were in 2021.

But also, look at those goals again. No matter who’s out there, you have to be better at limiting the opponent's forward momentum than that. Make them think, at least a little bit, that they're taking a hellacious chance pushing numbers up.

The Revs don’t. They are so, so easy to slice through, and thus everything’s a scramble for them defensively. As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data they allow the fourth-most expected goals in transition, and the second-most penalty box entries. It's a mess.

If I’m forced to point to one particular thing causing this year’s decline, I think it’s the cascade effect caused by the teamwide individual slump. In short:

Because their attackers are slumping, they have to chase the game more. `

Because they’re chasing the game more, they’re playing a higher line much more often (that’s showing up in the tracking data).

Because they’re playing a higher line more often, they are more vulnerable in transition.

On top of that, the game state has always had a significant impact on Arena’s tactical approach – you don’t win a bajillion one-goal games if it doesn’t. If that’s the way you go about things, then individual errors can have an even more pronounced impact than they already do.