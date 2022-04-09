Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0

Ercan Kara scored his first MLS goal on a gorgeous set-up from Alexandre Pato to lift Orlando City SC to a 1-0 victory over 10-man Chicago Fire FC on Saturday afternoon at Exploria Stadium.
The Fire's ranks were reduced in the 43rd minute when midfielder Brian Gutierrez was dismissed for his second yellow-card offense after taking down Cesar Araujo as the Uruguayan midfielder attempted to launch a break.
Already playing without Designated Player signing Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and center back Rafael Czichos (health and safety protocols), the Fire finally conceded just their second goal of the season 16 minutes later.
Pato headed Facundo Torres' free kick back across the face of goal, where Kara met it for a simple, second open header from three yards out. The goal ultimately sent Chicago to their first defeat of the 2022 campaign and lifted Orlando's home record back to 2W-2L-0D this season.
Goals
- 59' – ORL – Ercan Kara | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Fire will point to the red card (more below) as a game-changing incident, but they struggled to offer a consistent offensive attack prior to Gutierrez's dismissal. So in some ways, his marching orders may make it easier to turn the page. Orlando might feel a little concerned this wasn't less nervy after missing an abundance of opportunities. Kara alone finished with 1.88 expected goals, including a glaring miss that would've made it 2-0. The Lions in total generated 3.4 xG of chances.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Gutierrez was in obvious disbelief after receiving his second booking before halftime, but referee Victor Rivas made no hesitation in reaching for his pocket. While initial replays focused on the nature of the lower body contact between Gutierrez and Araujo, it may have been Gutierrez's arm that convinced Rivas to act decisively.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Alexandre Pato. The Brazilian was at the root of most of what Orlando did well, registering the key assist and nearly scoring a deserved goal himself while functioning in more of a provider role. On an analytical side, he finished with 1.58 expected goals+assists for the afternoon.
Next Up
- ORL: Saturday, April 16 at Columbus Crew | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
- CHI: Saturday, April 16 vs. LA Galaxy | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)