Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0

Ercan Kara scored his first MLS goal on a gorgeous set-up from Alexandre Pato to lift Orlando City SC to a 1-0 victory over 10-man Chicago Fire FC on Saturday afternoon at Exploria Stadium.

The Fire's ranks were reduced in the 43rd minute when midfielder Brian Gutierrez was dismissed for his second yellow-card offense after taking down Cesar Araujo as the Uruguayan midfielder attempted to launch a break.

Already playing without Designated Player signing Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and center back Rafael Czichos (health and safety protocols), the Fire finally conceded just their second goal of the season 16 minutes later.