Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Ercan Kara scored his first MLS goal on a gorgeous set-up from Alexandre Pato to lift Orlando City SC to a 1-0 victory over 10-man Chicago Fire FC on Saturday afternoon at Exploria Stadium.

The Fire's ranks were reduced in the 43rd minute when midfielder Brian Gutierrez was dismissed for his second yellow-card offense after taking down Cesar Araujo as the Uruguayan midfielder attempted to launch a break.

Already playing without Designated Player signing Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and center back Rafael Czichos (health and safety protocols), the Fire finally conceded just their second goal of the season 16 minutes later.

Pato headed Facundo Torres' free kick back across the face of goal, where Kara met it for a simple, second open header from three yards out. The goal ultimately sent Chicago to their first defeat of the 2022 campaign and lifted Orlando's home record back to 2W-2L-0D this season.

Goals

  • 59' – ORL – Ercan Kara | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The Fire will point to the red card (more below) as a game-changing incident, but they struggled to offer a consistent offensive attack prior to Gutierrez's dismissal. So in some ways, his marching orders may make it easier to turn the page. Orlando might feel a little concerned this wasn't less nervy after missing an abundance of opportunities. Kara alone finished with 1.88 expected goals, including a glaring miss that would've made it 2-0. The Lions in total generated 3.4 xG of chances.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Gutierrez was in obvious disbelief after receiving his second booking before halftime, but referee Victor Rivas made no hesitation in reaching for his pocket. While initial replays focused on the nature of the lower body contact between Gutierrez and Araujo, it may have been Gutierrez's arm that convinced Rivas to act decisively.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Alexandre Pato. The Brazilian was at the root of most of what Orlando did well, registering the key assist and nearly scoring a deserved goal himself while functioning in more of a provider role. On an analytical side, he finished with 1.58 expected goals+assists for the afternoon.

Next Up

  • ORL: Saturday, April 16 at Columbus Crew | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
  • CHI: Saturday, April 16 vs. LA Galaxy | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
Orlando City SC Chicago Fire FC

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 6
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 6 Positional Rankings
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6
More News
More News
Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0

Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0
Austin FC look to "push the tempo" in home return vs. Minnesota United FC

Austin FC look to "push the tempo" in home return vs. Minnesota United FC
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 6
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 6
MLS suspends Austin FC player Cecilio Domínguez

MLS suspends Austin FC player Cecilio Domínguez
"We’re all feeling the frustration": Inter Miami chase path forward vs. New England

"We’re all feeling the frustration": Inter Miami chase path forward vs. New England
"We can win": Charlotte FC eager for Atlanta United rematch on ABC

"We can win": Charlotte FC eager for Atlanta United rematch on ABC
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Leonardo Campana, Inter Miami CF - 23rd minute
0:46

GOAL: Leonardo Campana, Inter Miami CF - 23rd minute
GOAL: Leonardo Campana, Inter Miami CF - 17th minute
0:46

GOAL: Leonardo Campana, Inter Miami CF - 17th minute
GOAL: Justin Rennicks, New England Revolution - 11th minute
0:43

GOAL: Justin Rennicks, New England Revolution - 11th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC | April 09, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC | April 09, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!