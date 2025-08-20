Chicago Fire acquire defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal

In exchange for the 29-year-old Canadian international defender, Montréal receive a guaranteed $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – split as $200k in 2025 GAM and $300k in 2026 GAM. They could get another $100k in conditional GAM as well.

While at Montréal, Waterman tallied 5g/7a in 158 appearances and helped them win the 2021 Canadian Championship. He joined the club ahead of the 2020 season after featuring in the Canadian Premier League.

Internationally, Waterman has earned 10 caps with Canada. He competed at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and is chasing a spot on the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.

"Joel’s experience at both the international level and in MLS will be a valuable asset to the team as we build for the future," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.