Chicago Fire acquire defender Joel Waterman from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CHI receive: Joel Waterman
- MTL receive: Up to $600k GAM
Chicago Fire FC have acquired center back Joel Waterman from CF Montréal, the clubs announced Wednesday.
In exchange for the 29-year-old Canadian international defender, Montréal receive a guaranteed $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – split as $200k in 2025 GAM and $300k in 2026 GAM. They could get another $100k in conditional GAM as well.
While at Montréal, Waterman tallied 5g/7a in 158 appearances and helped them win the 2021 Canadian Championship. He joined the club ahead of the 2020 season after featuring in the Canadian Premier League.
Internationally, Waterman has earned 10 caps with Canada. He competed at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and is chasing a spot on the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.
"Joel’s experience at both the international level and in MLS will be a valuable asset to the team as we build for the future," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"His competitive nature and leadership qualities will have an immediate impact in this final stretch of the season. We look forward to welcoming Joel to Chicago."
Waterman joins Jack Elliott and Sam Rogers as center-back additions since Berhalter took over last year. They've also brought in rising homegrown Christopher Cupps and USMNT veteran Omar Gonzalez.
Waterman is Montréal's second outgoing center back this summer. They previously transferred George Campbell to EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion.
"First and foremost, we would like to thank Joel for his extensive contribution to the club over the past six seasons," said Montréal managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo.
"This was not an easy decision, but we believe the time was right for him and our organization to move on. We wish him all the best in his future career."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant