Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Portland Timbers 3

The Portland Timbers ended their three-match winless streak with a 3-2 victory Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place, a lively first meeting of the season between the Cascadia rivals.
Portland took the lead a few minutes before halftime after Marvin Loria won a penalty in the Vancouver box, awarded after a check by Video Review. Dairon Asprilla stepped up to the spot and delivered past a sprawling Thomas Hasal for a 1-0 Timbers advantage.
After the Timbers increased their lead to 2-0 with a half-hour remaining through Jaroslaw Niezgoda, the Whitecaps cut the deficit in half as Cristian Dajome opened his account with a nice finish past Aljaz Ivacic with less than a quarter-hour remaining. But a favorable deflection for Portland in the Vancouver box moments later allowed Yimmi Chara to restore the visitors’ two-goal lead.
Vancouver looked to cut the lead to one again after being awarded a penalty of their own in the 88th minute via Video Review, but Dajome's attempt was foiled by Ivacic.
Ryan Gauld did convert in stoppage time after the ‘Caps were awarded a second kick from the spot, but they couldn’t find the equalizer despite a frantic final spell of possession in the closing minutes.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Portland can count themselves somewhat fortunate to leave British Columbia with all three points on the evening. After taking a two-goal lead with 30 minutes to go, they nearly let the Whitecaps back into it but ultimately held on thanks to a key Yimmi Chara goal following Cristian Dajome’s tally for the hosts. It was too little, too late for Vancouver, as their hopes of drawing level and stealing a home draw fell short, failing to make it two straight positive results after winning their first match of the season a week ago.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Portland had to sweat the win out just a bit but saw Jaroslaw Niezgoda get back on the scoresheet. A nice buildup that included Yimmi Chara and Sebastian Blanco helped the Polish forward make it 2-0 in the 60th minute.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Yimmi Chara was key in the buildup leading to Portland’s second goal before adding one of his own later on. The Colombian winger continues to show his value to a Timbers squad that hopes to build momentum following a slow start to the season.
Next Up
- VAN: Saturday, April 16 at CF Montréal | 3:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN in Canada)
- POR: Saturday, April 16 at Houston Dynamo FC | 6:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)