Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Portland Timbers 3

The Portland Timbers ended their three-match winless streak with a 3-2 victory Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place, a lively first meeting of the season between the Cascadia rivals.

Portland took the lead a few minutes before halftime after Marvin Loria won a penalty in the Vancouver box, awarded after a check by Video Review. Dairon Asprilla stepped up to the spot and delivered past a sprawling Thomas Hasal for a 1-0 Timbers advantage.

After the Timbers increased their lead to 2-0 with a half-hour remaining through Jaroslaw Niezgoda, the Whitecaps cut the deficit in half as Cristian Dajome opened his account with a nice finish past Aljaz Ivacic with less than a quarter-hour remaining. But a favorable deflection for Portland in the Vancouver box moments later allowed Yimmi Chara to restore the visitors’ two-goal lead.

Vancouver looked to cut the lead to one again after being awarded a penalty of their own in the 88th minute via Video Review, but Dajome's attempt was foiled by Ivacic.