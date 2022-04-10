Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Portland Timbers 3

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

The Portland Timbers ended their three-match winless streak with a 3-2 victory Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place, a lively first meeting of the season between the Cascadia rivals.

Portland took the lead a few minutes before halftime after Marvin Loria won a penalty in the Vancouver box, awarded after a check by Video Review. Dairon Asprilla stepped up to the spot and delivered past a sprawling Thomas Hasal for a 1-0 Timbers advantage.

After the Timbers increased their lead to 2-0 with a half-hour remaining through Jaroslaw Niezgoda, the Whitecaps cut the deficit in half as Cristian Dajome opened his account with a nice finish past Aljaz Ivacic with less than a quarter-hour remaining. But a favorable deflection for Portland in the Vancouver box moments later allowed Yimmi Chara to restore the visitors’ two-goal lead.

Vancouver looked to cut the lead to one again after being awarded a penalty of their own in the 88th minute via Video Review, but Dajome's attempt was foiled by Ivacic.

Ryan Gauld did convert in stoppage time after the ‘Caps were awarded a second kick from the spot, but they couldn’t find the equalizer despite a frantic final spell of possession in the closing minutes.

Goals

  • 42’ - POR - Dairon Asprilla (PK) | WATCH
  • 60’ - POR - Jaroslaw Niezgoda | WATCH
  • 76’ - VAN - Cristian Dajome | WATCH
  • 78’ - POR - Yimmi Chara | WATCH
  • 90’+6’ - VAN - Ryan Gauld (PK) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Portland can count themselves somewhat fortunate to leave British Columbia with all three points on the evening. After taking a two-goal lead with 30 minutes to go, they nearly let the Whitecaps back into it but ultimately held on thanks to a key Yimmi Chara goal following Cristian Dajome’s tally for the hosts. It was too little, too late for Vancouver, as their hopes of drawing level and stealing a home draw fell short, failing to make it two straight positive results after winning their first match of the season a week ago.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Portland had to sweat the win out just a bit but saw Jaroslaw Niezgoda get back on the scoresheet. A nice buildup that included Yimmi Chara and Sebastian Blanco helped the Polish forward make it 2-0 in the 60th minute.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Yimmi Chara was key in the buildup leading to Portland’s second goal before adding one of his own later on. The Colombian winger continues to show his value to a Timbers squad that hopes to build momentum following a slow start to the season.

Next Up

  • VAN: Saturday, April 16 at CF Montréal | 3:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN in Canada)
  • POR: Saturday, April 16 at Houston Dynamo FC | 6:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Portland Timbers

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 6 Positional Rankings
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6
MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
More News
El Trafico delivers: Chicharito-led LA Galaxy earn "pride of the city" against LAFC
National Writer: Charles Boehm

El Trafico delivers: Chicharito-led LA Galaxy earn "pride of the city" against LAFC
Philadelphia Union have "another level" to reach as MLS's last undefeated team

Philadelphia Union have "another level" to reach as MLS's last undefeated team
Generation adidas Cup Day 1 recap: LAFC and Austin FC's U-15s impress

Generation adidas Cup Day 1 recap: LAFC and Austin FC's U-15s impress
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Portland Timbers 3

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Portland Timbers 3
Correct call? LAFC late equalizer ruled out in El Trafico loss to LA Galaxy

Correct call? LAFC late equalizer ruled out in El Trafico loss to LA Galaxy
Recap: FC Dallas 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: FC Dallas 3, Colorado Rapids 1
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers | April 09, 2022
4:19

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers | April 09, 2022
PK GOAL: Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps - 96th minute
0:27

PK GOAL: Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps - 96th minute
PENALTY: Claudio Bravo, Portland Timbers - 93rd minute
0:31

PENALTY: Claudio Bravo, Portland Timbers - 93rd minute
PK SAVE: Aljaz Ivacic, Portland Timbers - 88th minute
0:19

PK SAVE: Aljaz Ivacic, Portland Timbers - 88th minute
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!