Orlando City SC defender Antonio Carlos out 12-16 weeks

Orlando City SC defender Antonio Carlos is expected to miss 12-16 weeks with a high hamstring injury, the club announced Thursday.
The Brazilian center back will not require surgery at this time, according to the club release, but is set for a long-term absence after starting each of his team's first six matches of the 2022 season.
Carlos sustained the injury in Orlando's Week 5 matchup with LAFC, which ended in a 4-2 defeat. Orlando are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with their 2W-2L-2D record giving them eight points from the club's first six matches.
It's a significant blow for Orlando's defensive unit, where Carlos has become a mainstay since his 2020 arrival to MLS from Brazilian side Palmeiras. He started 18 of his 20 appearances in his debut campaign before racking up 29 more appearances (28 starts) for the Lions last season. For his career, Carlos has scored three goals and logged one assist in MLS play.
Orlando City's first test without Carlos will be this weekend when they play host to Chicago Fire FC on Saturday (1 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter).