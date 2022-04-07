Orlando City SC defender Antonio Carlos out 12-16 weeks

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Orlando City SC defender Antonio Carlos is expected to miss 12-16 weeks with a high hamstring injury, the club announced Thursday.

The Brazilian center back will not require surgery at this time, according to the club release, but is set for a long-term absence after starting each of his team's first six matches of the 2022 season.

Carlos sustained the injury in Orlando's Week 5 matchup with LAFC, which ended in a 4-2 defeat. Orlando are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with their 2W-2L-2D record giving them eight points from the club's first six matches.

It's a significant blow for Orlando's defensive unit, where Carlos has become a mainstay since his 2020 arrival to MLS from Brazilian side Palmeiras. He started 18 of his 20 appearances in his debut campaign before racking up 29 more appearances (28 starts) for the Lions last season. For his career, Carlos has scored three goals and logged one assist in MLS play.

Orlando City's first test without Carlos will be this weekend when they play host to Chicago Fire FC on Saturday (1 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter).

Orlando City SC Antonio Carlos

Related Stories

Power Rankings: LA Galaxy soar, New England Revolution plummet after Week 5
Recap: Orlando City SC 2, LAFC 4
MLS great Aurélien Collin retires after remarkable career
More News
More News
Orlando City SC defender Antonio Carlos out 12-16 weeks

Orlando City SC defender Antonio Carlos out 12-16 weeks
Chicharito talks about mental health: "I just want to be me. There is no perfection."
The Call Up

Chicharito talks about mental health: "I just want to be me. There is no perfection."
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC on FOX: "This one means more than anything else"
The Call Up

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC on FOX: "This one means more than anything else"
Joao Paulo gains MLS Week 5 AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Seattle Sounders golazo
Goal of the Week

Joao Paulo gains MLS Week 5 AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Seattle Sounders golazo
Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Which prospect will become the next MLS star?
Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Which prospect will become the next MLS star?
El Trafico by the numbers: Can LA Galaxy or LAFC gain an edge?

El Trafico by the numbers: Can LA Galaxy or LAFC gain an edge?
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from CHS vs. SGA | April 7, 2022
15:10

Watch MLS in 15 from CHS vs. SGA | April 7, 2022
Chicharito on what the Media Should Know About Players
2:00

Chicharito on what the Media Should Know About Players
GOAL: Arthur Bosua hits the back of the net for South Georgia Tormenta
0:30

GOAL: Arthur Bosua hits the back of the net for South Georgia Tormenta
LA Galaxy and LAFC players Preview El Tráfico
4:24

LA Galaxy and LAFC players Preview El Tráfico
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!