Leonardo Campana hat trick rewards Inter Miami amid Gonzalo Higuain absence

For Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville, their first win of the 2022 season – Saturday's 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in Week 6, highlighted by a history-making hat trick from Leonardo Campana – brought upon a welcome wave of relief.

"Last year, we had only Gonzalo score, and nobody else came close," Neville said. "If we can get five [or] six players on five, six, seven goals, then we're going to be a playoff team."

After going 0W-4L-1D to start the year, and with DP striker Gonzalo Higuain unavailable for selection on Saturday ( reported knee injury ), that courage was particularly evident in Campana. The Ecuadorian U22 Initiative player recorded the first hat trick in IMCF history, doing what higher-profile candidates including Higuain hadn't yet done. Notably, the 34-year-old Argentine was absent after a week when a retirement saga unfolded in the press .

"You saw it in their eyes after the last game in Houston ," he remarked. "They were hurting, hurting badly. And what we've done this week, we've given them a lot of courage. And that's important to the modern player."

Campana certainly moved toward that tally on Saturday, scoring two well-struck goals within six first-half minutes and adding an opportunistic third late to show his promise. The Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) loan acquisition doesn't occupy an international roster spot thanks to being a US passport holder, plus is in contention to represent Ecuador at November's World Cup. He's been capped 10 times by La Tri.

"The first thing he said is, 'I want to go to the World Cup,'" Neville remembered of when they first met. "I said, 'Join this football club and we'll get you there.' So he works, he works so hard. He knows what he has to work on. He's an intelligent boy from a really good family ... he knows how to behave as a professional. He's a top, top professional. When you look at him sometimes, you think he's 28, when he's really only 21."