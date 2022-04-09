Recap: Inter Miami CF 3, New England Revolution 2

Leonardo Campana scored a brace within six first-half minutes and then completed his hat trick deep into the contest to get Inter Miami CF their first win of 2022, 3-2 over the New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The match rocketed to an eventful start with three goals within the first 23 minutes. The Revs opened the scoring in the 11th minute, breaking down the Miami defense before DeJuan Jones crossed in an assist that Justin Rennicks finished deftly. Six minutes later, IMCF got their first goal, with Ariel Lassiter driving and then crossing to set up Campana's opener. Then, Miami rung the bell again in the 23rd minute with Campana's second, this time assisted by Robbie Robinson.
Jozy Altidore came on as a halftime sub, but it was Rennicks who engineered the Revs' equalizer in the 65th minute on a long pass from Carles Gil into the box. Damion Lowe bodied Rennicks inside the box, and on the resulting PK – after Video Review upheld the call on the field – Gil calmly fluffed the ball into the net.
Both sides angled for a game-winning goal, and Campana got it after pouncing on a Bryce Duke shot that Brad Knighton bobbled for this third on the day.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After six contests, both Eastern Conference teams are tied on four points — shocking considering IMCF’s recent journey through the desert and the Revs’ record-setting Supporters' Shield-winning season last year. Some things jump out right away: The Campana match-winner was the sixth goal let in after the 75th minute by New England this season, as goalkeeper Matt Turner’s absence continues to be felt, and this is Inter Miami’s first-ever hat trick and their first match to the three-goal mark since October. While Miami fans shouldn’t be giddy after just a single win, it’s one to enjoy, but if you’re a Revs fan, you probably have reasons to fret – starting with this surprising milestone for the MLS Whisperer.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It wasn’t the prettiest of his three goals on the day – really, it was his ugliest – but Campana’s late-game moment of awareness turned a disappointing draw into a satisfying win. Enjoy all the goals below, though!
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Clearly, there’s no doubt it’s Campana.
Next Up
- MIA: Saturday, April 16 at Seattle Sounders FC | 10 pm ET (FS1, FOX Deportes)
- NE: Saturday, April 16 vs. Charlotte FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)