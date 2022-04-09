Recap: Inter Miami CF 3, New England Revolution 2

Leonardo Campana scored a brace within six first-half minutes and then completed his hat trick deep into the contest to get Inter Miami CF their first win of 2022, 3-2 over the New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The match rocketed to an eventful start with three goals within the first 23 minutes. The Revs opened the scoring in the 11th minute, breaking down the Miami defense before DeJuan Jones crossed in an assist that Justin Rennicks finished deftly. Six minutes later, IMCF got their first goal, with Ariel Lassiter driving and then crossing to set up Campana's opener. Then, Miami rung the bell again in the 23rd minute with Campana's second, this time assisted by Robbie Robinson.

Jozy Altidore came on as a halftime sub, but it was Rennicks who engineered the Revs' equalizer in the 65th minute on a long pass from Carles Gil into the box. Damion Lowe bodied Rennicks inside the box, and on the resulting PK – after Video Review upheld the call on the field – Gil calmly fluffed the ball into the net.