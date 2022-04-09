Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, CF Montréal 2

CF Montréal scored a pair of second-half goals to notch a 2-1 comeback win over the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon.
RBNY broke the ice in the 14th minute when Omir Fernandez's shot from outside the box deflected off Rudy Camacho and into the back of Montréal's net.
Kei Kamara helped his goalkeeper to prevent a second New York goal by clearing two shots off the line in the 26th minute.
Montréal equalized in the 71st minute when Alistair Johnston crossed for Camacho, who headed the ball onto the far post and into the net.
Romell Quioto completed Montréal's comeback in the 81st minute by dispossessing Carlos Coronel, who came well off his line to play a long Camacho clearance but flubbed it. Quioto found himself on a breakaway and deposited the winner into an empty net.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: New York didn’t capitalize on their first-half opportunities and opened the door for Montréal to make a comeback past the hour mark. While the Red Bulls are still looking for their first home win this season, Montréal notched their second win at Red Bull Arena in 13 games, a welcomed birthday present for head coach Wilfried Nancy. Montréal won two consecutive games on the road for the fifth time in their MLS history.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Romell Quioto dispossessed Carlos Coronel and found himself on a breakaway thanks to the goalkeeper's gaffe. The Honduran forward didn’t miss his opportunity to clinch the game-winning goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Rudy Camacho was in the right places at the right moments to help his team win. His headed equalizer gave Montréal momentum when all seemed lost. The French center back’s clearance from inside his own box in the 81st minute then led to Montréal’s go-ahead goal.
Next Up
- RBNY: Saturday, April 16 vs. FC Dallas | 7:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; on DAZN in Canada)
- MTL: Saturday, April 16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 3:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; CTV, TSN, TVA Sports in Canada)