Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, CF Montréal 2

CF Montréal scored a pair of second-half goals to notch a 2-1 comeback win over the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon.

RBNY broke the ice in the 14th minute when Omir Fernandez's shot from outside the box deflected off Rudy Camacho and into the back of Montréal's net.

Kei Kamara helped his goalkeeper to prevent a second New York goal by clearing two shots off the line in the 26th minute.

Montréal equalized in the 71st minute when Alistair Johnston crossed for Camacho, who headed the ball onto the far post and into the net.