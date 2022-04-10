Recap: Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta United 0

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute, with Alcívar firing in a corner kick Olimpico that Brad Guzan could only get a glove to on its way in. While Atlanta knocked on the door, most dramatically with a Dom Dwyer 23rd-minute shot that flashed across the face of goal, the half ended with just one amazing goal on the board.

The match settled into more staid rhythms early in the second half before jumping up in intensity, with Marcelino Moreno and Thiago Almada pressing for an equalizer, while Alcívar expressed intention to add to Charlotte's tally whether shooting or setting up teammates. The game did hinge on one last-gasp corner kick deep in stoppage time, but the hosts were able to deal with the threat and keep the shutout intact.