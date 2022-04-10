Recap: Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta United 0

In the second 2022 matchup between these burgeoning Southern rivals, Jordy Alcívar scored a phenomenal opening goal en route to Charlotte FC beating Atlanta United 1-0 at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute, with Alcívar firing in a corner kick Olimpico that Brad Guzan could only get a glove to on its way in. While Atlanta knocked on the door, most dramatically with a Dom Dwyer 23rd-minute shot that flashed across the face of goal, the half ended with just one amazing goal on the board.
The match settled into more staid rhythms early in the second half before jumping up in intensity, with Marcelino Moreno and Thiago Almada pressing for an equalizer, while Alcívar expressed intention to add to Charlotte's tally whether shooting or setting up teammates. The game did hinge on one last-gasp corner kick deep in stoppage time, but the hosts were able to deal with the threat and keep the shutout intact.
Goals
- 11' — CLT — Jordy Alcívar | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: If the playoffs started today, Atlanta would host Charlotte in an enticing 4-5 matchup, which speaks well to both teams’ performances so far, though only one fan base will feel positive about this outcome. Simply put, Atlanta misses Josef Martinez, even with much of its talented roster on display Sunday and with the national broadcast making a point of contrasting the disparity in spending between the two franchises. The numbers underscore what the eye test reveals: Atlanta just click better and score more when their talismanic forward is leading their line. While Charlotte look to be an impressive team at home out of the gate, they’re still trying to find their first road win — which they could conceivably do next week against a flagging Revolution side.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It’s really tough to top the rare bird in flight that is the Olimpico.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Alcívar got himself into the headlines with his goals, but was also the most consistent player on the field throughout the game, pushing forward and creating chances as well as attempting to add to his tally.
Next Up
- CLT: Saturday, April 16 at New England Revolution | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
- ATL: Saturday, April 16 vs. FC Cincinnati | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)