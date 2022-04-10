Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 4, San Jose Earthquakes 3

Sebastian Ferreira scored his first two goals for Houston Dynamo FC on their way to 4-3 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at PNC Stadium Saturday.

Ferreira opened his Dynamo account in the eighth minute when the Paraguayan was left unmarked atop the box on a corner kick.

The Quakes responded in the 25th minute when Jeremy Ebobisse accepted Cade Cowell's cutback pass at the top of the box and leveled the score 1-1.

San Jose added another goal three minutes later when Jan Gregus crossed from the right flank and Ebobisse headed in the goal-ahead brace for the Quakes.

Houston equalized in the 43rd minute when JT Marcinkowski managed to clear the ball from Tyler Pasher's run but fell to Darwin Quintero who netted his fourth goal of the season.

Houston regained their lead when Teenage Hadebe scored his first MLS goal whipping the ball in from just under the penalty spot on a corner kick.

Ferreira gave Houston a two-goal cushion in the 68th minute with his second of the night.