Recap: Sporting KC 1, Nashville SC 2

By Ben Wright @benwright

Nashville SC came back from behind to beat Sporting KC 2-1 at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday night, courtesy of a CJ Sapong winner against his former club.

The visitors were the brighter side to start the match, creating several enticing chances including an easily-saved penalty kick from Hany Mukhtar. Sporting made Nashville pay for the miss just minutes later. A mazy run and cutback cross from Daniel Sallói held up perfectly for a late-arriving Rémi Walter, who smashed a first time effort past Joe Willis to open the scoring.

The visitors came out of the break quickly, equalizing through a Dave Romney header in the 51st minute before CJ Sapong pulled them ahead with a close-range finish after Sporting couldn't clear a long throw into the box.

Down a goal, Sporting bombarded Nashville's goal with a flurry of efforts, including a Sallói effort that rattled the post. It wasn't enough, though, and the visitors held on for their second consecutive win.

Goals

  • 25' - SKC - Rémi Walter | WATCH
  • 51' - NSH - Dave Romney | WATCH
  • 68' - NSH - CJ Sapong | WATCH

Next up

  • SKC: Sunday, April 17 at Los Angeles FC | 4:00 pm ET (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)
  • NSH: Saturday, April 16 at San Jose Earthquakes | 3:30 pm ET (Univision/TUDN/Twitter)
