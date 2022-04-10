Recap: Sporting KC 1, Nashville SC 2

Nashville SC came back from behind to beat Sporting KC 2-1 at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday night, courtesy of a CJ Sapong winner against his former club.

The visitors were the brighter side to start the match, creating several enticing chances including an easily-saved penalty kick from Hany Mukhtar. Sporting made Nashville pay for the miss just minutes later. A mazy run and cutback cross from Daniel Sallói held up perfectly for a late-arriving Rémi Walter, who smashed a first time effort past Joe Willis to open the scoring.

The visitors came out of the break quickly, equalizing through a Dave Romney header in the 51st minute before CJ Sapong pulled them ahead with a close-range finish after Sporting couldn't clear a long throw into the box.