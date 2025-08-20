Charlotte FC transfer Adilson Malanda to Middlesbrough FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred center back Adilson Malanda to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old French defender will stay on loan with Charlotte for the remainder of the 2025 season. He will then depart for reportedly up to $8 million plus add-ons.

Malanda joined Charlotte in August 2022 from Ligue 2 side Rodez AF. He's tallied 2g/2a in 107 appearances.

"Adilson has been a true professional since stepping foot in Charlotte and throughout this process where we worked together to get a deal that worked for both the club and the player," said general manager Zoran Krneta.

"There were multiple top clubs that sent us strong offers for Adi, but in the end, this option allowed us to keep him through the end of the season as we push for the top four. His career path shows that Charlotte FC is the right place for young players to come and develop into sought-after players from clubs all around the world."

This year, Malanda has partnered with US international Tim Ream and Andrew Privett. They've helped the Crown stay on track for a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.