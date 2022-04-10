Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Columbus Crew 0

The Philadelphia Union took advantage of an early error from Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room to score the only goal of a 1-0 victory on Saturday night at Subaru Park.

Two minutes in, the typically dependable Room fumbled Jose Andres Martinez's early cross across his line for an own goal. His attempt to catch the service actually redirected it goal-bound, when it otherwise might have sailed wide of the far post for a goal kick.

That was all the red-hot Union required to record a fifth consecutive victory and fourth straight clean sheet to keep their place atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Andre Blake made three saves in the victory. On his best, a leaping denial of Lucas Zelarayan's free kick just before halftime, he also absorbed a punishing collision between his left shoulder and the right post, but remained in the game.