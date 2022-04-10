Could Jayden Nelson’s first Toronto FC goal spark CanMNT World Cup roster consideration?

The 19-year-old homegrown winger is on the fringe of the Canadian national team roster. He's already been capped, and already scored for Les Rouges, but could his first MLS goal Saturday night help catapult Nelson into a much-sought after spot on John Herdman’s World Cup roster?

Jayden Nelson ’s first goal for Toronto FC was a massive one — a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Real Salt Lake . It’s big individually, it’s big for his club, could it also be big for his country?

“Look, I only speak about what I have seen from working with Jayden this year, and I mentioned throughout preseason that he seems to be excited about the little things that get worked on every day,” Toronto FC manager Bob Bradley said. “We’ve seen him in a more dynamic ways, making more plays on the field in terms of getting away from guys, more moments where his skill, his speed, his quickness catch your eye.

Now the final part is turning that into greater production, and so when a player like that makes a really big play coming on as a sub and scores a great goal, it's something that everybody — every player, every coach was so excited for him in the locker room after the game.”

Nelson had four career MLS starts in 14 games entering the 2022 season. But under a new coach in Bradley, and in his third season with the club, Nelson has taken a step forward with four starts in six matches with 302 minutes already a career high.