Recap: FC Dallas 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Jesus Ferreira scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in the second half after Brandon Servania's thunderbolt provided a lifeline just before the break, and FC Dallas completed a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Servania also recorded an assist on Ferreira's second of the evening, an 88th-minute strike on the counter to put the game away and stretch Dallas' unbeaten run to four matches.

Maarten Paes made five saves in what finished as a deceptively comfortable third home win in four tries for first-year coach Nico Estevez.

Diego Rubio scored his third goal of the year for Colorado, which was easily the better side for the opening 45 minutes.