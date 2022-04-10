Recap: FC Dallas 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Jesus Ferreira scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in the second half after Brandon Servania's thunderbolt provided a lifeline just before the break, and FC Dallas completed a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.
Servania also recorded an assist on Ferreira's second of the evening, an 88th-minute strike on the counter to put the game away and stretch Dallas' unbeaten run to four matches.
Maarten Paes made five saves in what finished as a deceptively comfortable third home win in four tries for first-year coach Nico Estevez.
Diego Rubio scored his third goal of the year for Colorado, which was easily the better side for the opening 45 minutes.
But the Rapids had to settle for a level score at halftime after Servania's bomb, and would ultimately leave North Texas with their first loss since a 3-0 defeat at LAFC on Week 1.
Goals
Up Next
- DAL: Saturday, April 16 at New York Red Bulls | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
- COL: Saturday, April 16 at Minnesota United FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)