Recap: FC Dallas 3, Colorado Rapids 1

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Jesus Ferreira scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in the second half after Brandon Servania's thunderbolt provided a lifeline just before the break, and FC Dallas completed a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Servania also recorded an assist on Ferreira's second of the evening, an 88th-minute strike on the counter to put the game away and stretch Dallas' unbeaten run to four matches.

Maarten Paes made five saves in what finished as a deceptively comfortable third home win in four tries for first-year coach Nico Estevez.

Diego Rubio scored his third goal of the year for Colorado, which was easily the better side for the opening 45 minutes.

But the Rapids had to settle for a level score at halftime after Servania's bomb, and would ultimately leave North Texas with their first loss since a 3-0 defeat at LAFC on Week 1.

Goals

  • 30' - COL - Diego Rubio | WATCH
  • 45'+2' - DAL - Brandon Servania | WATCH
  • 50' - DAL - Jesus Ferreira | WATCH

Up Next

  • DAL: Saturday, April 16 at New York Red Bulls | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
  • COL: Saturday, April 16 at Minnesota United FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
FC Dallas Colorado Rapids

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 6
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 6 Positional Rankings
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6
More News
More News
Recap: FC Dallas 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: FC Dallas 3, Colorado Rapids 1
Recap: Sporting KC 1, Nashville SC 2

Recap: Sporting KC 1, Nashville SC 2
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 4, San Jose Earthquakes 3

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 4, San Jose Earthquakes 3
Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Toronto FC 2

Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Toronto FC 2
Recap: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

Recap: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

"That's inexcusable": Chicago lose undefeated status after Brian Gutierrez's card at Orlando

"That's inexcusable": Chicago lose undefeated status after Brian Gutierrez's card at Orlando
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas - 89th minute
0:50

GOAL: Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas - 89th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC | April 09, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC | April 09, 2022
GOAL: Tommy Thompson, San Jose Earthquakes - 77th minute
0:33

GOAL: Tommy Thompson, San Jose Earthquakes - 77th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC | April 09, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC | April 09, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!