Recap: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

Chicharito put the Galaxy up within the first 15 minutes, as Samuel Grandsir played in a pinpoint cross that evaded an on-charging Maxime Crepeau en route to the striker's head for the opener. Then, after Vela hit the post on one attempt and was called offside on an apparent equalizer, Grandsir got his second assist of the match, again going left-to-right on a pass that Sega Coulibaly poked in at the far post.