Recap: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

LA Galaxy and LAFC treated fans to another classic El Trafico installment at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening, hyped for its long-anticipated matchup between Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez and Carlos Vela, with the hosts triumphing 2-1 in a match that came down to eight action-packed minutes of stoppage time.
Chicharito put the Galaxy up within the first 15 minutes, as Samuel Grandsir played in a pinpoint cross that evaded an on-charging Maxime Crepeau en route to the striker's head for the opener. Then, after Vela hit the post on one attempt and was called offside on an apparent equalizer, Grandsir got his second assist of the match, again going left-to-right on a pass that Sega Coulibaly poked in at the far post.
LAFC finally got their first goal in the 79th minute; Vela couldn't convert on an attempt set up by a long throw-in, but Cristian Arango put back the rebound to halve the lead. Then, after the Galaxy weathered barrage after barrage from the visitors, Latif Blessing scored what appeared to be the equalizing goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time. But Video Review negated the goal to allow the Galaxy fans to once again commence normal breathing.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Galaxy still have never lost an El Trafico match in Carson, and with Saturday’s result, extended their seven-match streak to five wins and two draws. For LAFC, this marks their first defeat in six matches under first-year head coach Steve Cherundolo and they're still atop the Western Conference table despite dropping this road result. Still, it was a gut-punch ending for the Black & Gold after thinking that Blessing had salvaged a road point against their arch-rival.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The debate over whether LAFC's Mamadou Fall was really offside on the chaotic final sequence of the match will continue to rage on, and becomes another touchstone in the rivalry's growing lore.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Grandsir made an early case for himself and ultimately made the difference with two assists. His dime to Coulibaly on LA's second goal was a thing of beauty.
Next Up
- LA: Saturday, April 16 at Chicago Fire FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- LAFC: Sunday, April 17 vs. Sporting Kansas City | 4 pm ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)