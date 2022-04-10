Sebastian Ferreira's brace for Houston Dynamo reinforces "big part of this puzzle"

Houston Dynamo FC head coach Paulo Nagamura put it best when describing his team’s 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday night at PNC Stadium.
“Crazy, right? I think if you were in the stands you enjoyed today’s game, as a fan I think you enjoyed a good game of soccer,” Nagamura said. “San Jose is a good team. They are offensive-minded, and they created different challenges for our team, but I think the players understood what the strategy was going into the game. They were resilient for the entire game, disciplined to the game plan and credit to our guys who really, really performed tonight.”
One of those players who led the charge was Designated Player forward Sebastián Ferreira, who Houston acquired for a club-record fee in the offseason (reported $4.3 million to Libertad).
The 24-year-old Paraguayan international, after five games without scoring, opened his MLS ledger with a brace across the 8th and 63rd minutes.
“Huge. Huge, I think Sebas is a big part of this puzzle in Houston and for him to get the brace today was great,” Nagamura said. “Felt really happy for him. There is room for improvement for sure, but I think for him to get those first two goals will give him a boost of confidence and hopefully he can just move from there.”
The confidence boost couldn’t have come at a better time for Ferreira, who was facing added pressures that come with his expectations in Houston.
“I don’t think so,” Ferreira said in Spanish if he’s gone as long as this before without scoring a goal. “I tried to keep calm, because one gets desperate alone. The coaching staff and teammates talked to me, that I had good games, that I shouldn’t despair, that the goal was going to come, and it has already come. I hope it continues to come quite often.”
Houston notched back-to-back wins for the first time since Sept. 2020. As Ferreira rounds into form and continues to grow chemistry with Darwin Quintero, Fafa Picault and more, the Dynamo have a realistic chance to stay competitive in the Western Conference and battle for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, especially once Mexican international Hector Herrera arrives from Atletico Madrid in the summer.
Some more goals from their No. 9 wouldn't hurt.
"It took a while, but it's here," Ferreira said. "So, now let's hope they come often and if they come in pairs, I won't get mad about that either.”