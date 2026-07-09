Eastern Conference: Your team’s season so far & what’s next

MLS games are nearly back after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. So, let's get caught up on every team in the Eastern Conference.
Which clubs have exceeded expectations? Which ones haven’t reached them? Which stars are must-watch? And what comes next for these 15 teams?
Onwards.
Standings: 14th in East, 11 points (3W-9L-2D)
Expectations: Below
Season in a nutshell: Head coach Tata Martino made clear this was going to be a multi-year rebuild for the Five Stripes. So far? He looks right. With underperforming Designated Players and issues on both sides of the pitch, there’s plenty of work to do.
Star to watch: Alexey Miranchuk. While he hasn’t lived up to his price tag since arriving from the Italian Serie A, he’s still the most likely Atlanta United player to produce a moment of magic.
What’s next: Sitting seven points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, it's not an easy road to contention. Still, there should be ample opportunities for young players like Cooper Sanchez, Tomás Jacob and Elías Báez down the stretch. Also, we could see even further roster changes this summer.
Restart: July 17 at Nashville SC - 8:10 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX
Standings: 6th in East, 21 points (6W-6L-3D)
Expectations: Met
Season in a nutshell: Bank of America Stadium remains a fortress for Charlotte FC. The away results haven’t come quite as easily. But at sixth in the East, there’s a solid foundation in place.
Star to watch: Pep Biel remains one of the best attacking midfielders in MLS. The Spaniard has a team-leading seven goals at the break, which pair nicely with a team-leading six assists.
What’s next: Biel is going to get some help. With Allan Saint-Maximin reportedly headed to Charlotte to replace Wilfried Zaha, and the chance to add more players in the summer transfer window, head coach Dean Smith will have more attacking talent than ever at his disposal.
Restart: July 22 vs. Atlanta United - 8:15 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1
Standings: 3rd in East, 26 points (8W-4L-2D)
Expectations: Met
Season in a nutshell: After a turnaround season in 2025 sparked by Gregg Berhalter’s arrival as head coach and director of football, 2026 has featured an expected step forward. With Hugo Cuypers leading the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (13 goals) and talent in every line behind him, Chicago look on track to push for silverware.
Star to watch: Robert Lewandowski, come on down! The former Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona striker signed late last month, immediately becoming one of the most talented players on the continent. How the Polish superstar functions with Cuypers, though, is a question mark.
What’s next: Chicago may have more moves coming down the pipeline in the summer transfer window, and they’ll get André Franco back healthy. The Fire look scary.
Restart: July 16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 8:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 7th in East, 20 points (5W-5L-5D)
Expectations: Below
Season in a nutshell: The start of 2026? Not good for Cincinnati, who won just two of their first nine games. The rest of the pre-World Cup campaign? Pretty solid for Cincinnati, who picked up 11 points over six games, got healthier and saw their attack start to click.
Star to watch: Evander demands your attention. With his free-kick prowess, open-play creation and scoring threat, the Brazilian No. 10 remains one of the absolute brightest stars in MLS.
What’s next: While FC Cincinnati could improve around the edges in the summer window, their best hopes of climbing towards the top of the East rest on star center backs Miles Robinson and Matt Miazga being healthy and available. If that’s the case, this team could surge towards a trophy.
Restart: July 22 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 10th in East, 16 points (4W-7L-4D)
Expectations: Below
Season in a nutshell: The post-Wilfried Nancy era hasn’t been smooth for the Crew. Henrik Rydström was relieved of his duties before the World Cup break, Wessam Abou Ali went down with a major injury, and now Diego Rossi is off to CF Monterrey. Columbus are sitting below the playoff line, but certainly not out of contention.
Star to watch: A member of the USMNT at the World Cup, Max Arfsten is the creative hub for the Crew. The clever wingback led the team in goal contributions (4g/4a) before the break.
What’s next: A squad refresh, first and foremost. While Rossi’s replacement, DP Brais Méndez, has already arrived from LaLiga, the additions likely won't stop there. Under interim coach Laurent Courtois, a tactical reset is taking place as well.
Restart: July 22 vs. New York City FC - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 9th in East, 18 points (4W-5L-6D)
Expectations: Met
Season in a nutshell: Following a busy offseason that saw D.C. load up on reliable veterans from MLS and abroad, there’s been natural improvement. They're ninth in the East, and holding onto a playoff spot isn’t out of the question.
Star to watch: Tai Baribo, acquired over the winter as one of those veterans, continues to score goals for fun. The DP striker has eight goals this year and could be even more effective when playing alongside fellow DP Louis Munteanu for a consistent stretch.
What’s next: D.C. will continue to play their direct, aggressive style under head coach René Weiler, though they’ll also try to infuse a bit more creativity. Whether that comes via the transfer market or some tactical tweaks remains to be seen.
Restart: July 22 at Houston Dynamo FC - 8:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Record: 2nd in East, 31 points (9W-2L-4D)
Expectations: Below
Season in a nutshell: By most any definition, Inter Miami’s year has been successful so far. They’re second in the East and fourth in the Supporters’ Shield race. But for Miami, anything but being the best is falling short. Javier Mascherano left his managerial post in April, and the team bowed out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in the Round of 16. There’s been plenty of good, but not quite enough great for the defending MLS Cup champions.
Star to watch: Do I even need to say it? Lionel Messi has been the best player at the World Cup and he’s starring for Inter Miami. He’ll likely win a deserved third-straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP award this winter.
What’s next: Speaking of World Cup stars, Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro is reportedly joining the fold from Manchester United. In other words, the rich are getting richer.
Restart: July 22 vs. Chicago Fire FC - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 11th in East, 14 points (4W-8L-2D)
Expectations: Met
Season in a nutshell: After starting the year on a long away trip, Montréal parted ways with head coach Marco Donadel. They've since enjoyed a home stint, earning 11 points from seven games. Between the luxury of playing in front of familiar faces and interim coach Philippe Eullaffroy returning to a more zonal defensive approach, things have stabilized in Montréal.
Star to watch: Prince Owusu might be the most underrated player in MLS. With 9g/5a in 14 games, he’s on pace for his second double-digit scoring season in as many seasons for Montréal.
What’s next: Building chemistry within Eullaffroy’s new tactical setup and sorting out the attacking personnel best suited to help Owusu thrive are both crucial items on Montréal’s to-do list. Nail both of those things, and this team could climb above the playoff line.
Restart: July 16 vs. Toronto FC - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 1st in East, 33 points (10W-1L-3D)
Expectations: Exceeded
Season in a nutshell: Leading the Supporters' Shield race? Check. The first MLS team to win at Estadio Azteca? Check. Making it deeper in Concacaf Champions Cup play than any team in the league outside of LAFC? Check. After a brilliant offseason that saw Cristian Espinoza join the fold, life has been great for Nashville SC.
Star to watch: The undisputed best player in club history, Hany Mukhtar continues to perform at an elite level. The attacker has 11 goal contributions (6g/5a) in MLS play, putting him on track to notch at least 20 for the fifth time in his Nashville career.
What’s next: Without any glaring holes in the squad, Nashville will simply hope that head coach B.J. Callaghan has access to a healthy group of starters. Star striker Sam Surridge, central midfielder Patrick Yazbek and others have been limited by injuries this year.
Restart: July 17 vs. Atlanta United - 8:10 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX
Standings: 4th in East, 25 points (8W-5L-1D)
Expectations: Exceeded
Season in a nutshell: Raise your hand if you predicted that the Revolution would win seven of their final 10 games before the break. Crickets? That’s what I thought. One of the best unexpected stories this year, New England have combined elite goalkeeping from Matt Turner with a balanced team to surge into fourth in the East.
Star to watch: New England hope to re-acquire star goalkeeper Turner from Lyon. In the meantime, you won’t find many better passers of the ball than Carles Gil. The Spanish attacking midfielder is the lifeblood of New England’s final-third play.
What’s next: Should the Revs add more star power in the attack next to Gil, it’s easy to imagine they'll maintain their status as one of the league’s best teams. Even if not, there might be internal improvement on the cards from Luca Langoni, Dor Turgeman and Peyton Miller.
Restart: July 22 vs. Toronto FC - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 5th in East, 22 points (6W-5L-4D)
Expectations: Exceeded
Season in a nutshell: There have been few better performances in MLS this season than Red Bull New York’s opening-weekend win at Orlando City. On that evening, RBNY announced themselves as a team that demands to be taken seriously. Led by new head coach Michael Bradley and several young stars, the Red Bulls have been must-watch all season. They’re fifth in the East for a reason.
Star to watch: He’s not going to put up goals and assists, but defensive midfielder Adri Mehmeti has been incredible. The 17-year-old has started every game for the Red Bulls and has suitors lining up from across the pond. We'd be remiss not to shout out his fellow homegrown standout, 18-year-old forward Julian Hall. He was recently named an All-Star and has a team-high 9g/4a.
What’s next: With more defensive solidity, the Red Bulls could push for a trophy this winter. That said, a healthy backline and summertime signings are musts.
Restart: July 22 at Philadelphia Union - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 8th in East, 19 points (5W-6L-4D)
Expectations: Met
Season in a nutshell: With star striker Alonso Martínez out with an ACL injury and no replacement signed in the winter, onlookers knew the start of this year would be tough for NYCFC. Maxi Moralez’s ACL injury has only made things more difficult. Still, with enough attacking threat to keep opponents honest and an experienced spine, head coach Pascal Jansen’s team is a respectable eighth in the East.
Star to watch: Nicolás Fernández Mercau has, on more than one occasion, been NYCFC's saving grace. The Argentine has been drafted into playing as a false nine because he’s exactly the sort of multi-dimensional playmaker who gives defenses headaches.
What’s next: New DP forward Bénie Traoré, signed from Swiss club FC Basel in the summer window, has arrived to help reinforce the attack. If Traoré, Fernández and the rest of NYCFC's forward pieces gel, this team could shoot up the standings.
Restart: July 22 at Columbus Crew - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 12th in East, 14 points (4W-9L-2D)
Expectations: Below
Season in a nutshell: Orlando City allowed at least four goals in four of their first six games of the year. That, folks, paints a pretty clear picture of why they moved on from longtime coach Oscar Pareja and tried to steady the ship before a certain French legend arrived…
Star to watch: Antoine Griezmann is here! The French national team legend joins from LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid, and there’s every reason to expect that he’ll be one of the biggest stars in MLS.
What’s next: Some help is needed along the backline, and there’s chemistry to be built among Griezmann, Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić. Whether it’s interim manager Martín Perelman or a new coach at the helm, Orlando will hope to have the horses to climb up the table.
Restart: July 22 at San Jose Earthquakes - 10:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 15th in East, 7 points (1W-10L-4D)
Expectations: Far below
Season in a nutshell: Things happen fast in MLS. Just last year, the Philadelphia Union won the Supporters’ Shield as the best team in the regular season. Now, at the World Cup break, they’re at the bottom of the table with just seven points through 15 games. After an offseason that saw key players depart, there’s also a sporting shakeup: head coach Bradley Carnell is out, and there’s a new front office chief at the helm.
Star to watch: Milan Iloski has been a thorn in the side of MLS defenses ever since he arrived in Philadelphia midway through last season. He has a team-leading seven goals in league play.
What’s next: With a bottom-five attack based on goals scored (18) at this point in the season, the Union will hope to find more attacking creativity. Perhaps teenage starlet Cavan Sullivan will be the one to provide it. His brother, Quinn, should also soon return from a long-term injury to help matters.
Restart: July 22 vs. Red Bull New York - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV
Standings: 13th in East, 14 points (3W-6L-5D)
Expectations: Met, mostly
Season in a nutshell: Week after week, Toronto FC have had the longest injury list in MLS. Robin Fraser hasn’t had the chance to regularly work with his full squad yet. Still, in a retooling season, the roster has clearly taken several crucial steps forward.
Star to watch: Josh Sargent arrived earlier this year for one of the largest transfer fees in league history, reportedly up to $27 million with add-ons. The USMNT striker is averaging two-thirds of a goal contribution every 90 minutes and hasn’t even had the chance to play a real run of games alongside playmaker Djordje Mihailovic.
What’s next: Toronto will hope to get their top players back to 100% fitness and show off a roster that made real strides during the Primary Transfer Window. If Sargent, Mihailovic, Dániel Sallói and Walker Zimmerman are playing at their respective peaks, Toronto will be a team no one wants to play.
Restart: July 16 at CF Montréal - 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV