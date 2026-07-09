Eastern Conference: Your team’s season so far & what’s next

Season in a nutshell: By most any definition, Inter Miami’s year has been successful so far. They’re second in the East and fourth in the Supporters’ Shield race. But for Miami, anything but being the best is falling short. Javier Mascherano left his managerial post in April, and the team bowed out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in the Round of 16. There’s been plenty of good, but not quite enough great for the defending MLS Cup champions.