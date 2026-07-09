New to MLS? Here’s why you should jump in

The communities in MLS approach fandom in a way no one else in the U.S. and Canada can. The teams in MLS tell their story in a way that no one else in the sport does.

The World Cup is an amazing, communal event. But it is an event; it comes and goes. Whereas following a team lets you be part of a long-term community and a long-term story.

Seriously, there is so much soccer beyond the World Cup. That includes, of course, Major League Soccer.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost over, but soccer keeps going. And going. And going.

Either way, you get an atmosphere in soccer that’s unique to other sports. MLS gives you a chance to be a part of that.

You can throw yourself right in the middle of it and join a group like LAFC ’s 3252 or Portland ’s Timbers Army, or you can appreciate it from a bit further away.

If you’re just learning the sport, you might have, like many of us, been drawn in by the fact that music is a constant in soccer fandom. There are drums, trumpets and makeshift choirs all around the sport. That includes MLS.

You can drink with friends, paint tifos, play drums and do community service. It’s basically like going to a summer camp for adults. There are activities. Plus, ya know, you get to watch the soccer matches.

Teams have “Supporters’ Groups,” which, at their core, are social clubs that have the added benefit of supporting your team and your community.

It also gives you a chance to build lasting relationships in a way other sports don’t.

The largest collective TIFO in MLS history celebrating the Portland Timbers All-Time XI #RCTID Over six months of work and 20-thousand feet of painted canvas. Incredible 🤩 pic.twitter.com/q9C1zpntYR

The parity

You could decide to start following a European club. You just have to pick from the same 10 teams that have actually won anything meaningful this century that everyone else picks from, or Tottenham.

OR.

You could come to MLS, where last year’s first-place team (Philadelphia) is currently in last place and last year’s 20th-place team (San Jose) is currently tied for second place and no one really understands why or how, but that’s ok because it’s MLS.

Things change in a hurry around here. No match is a guarantee. No season is a guarantee. And teams are constantly rising and falling.

When you’re one of the lucky ones who get to experience an elite MLS team despite all that, the joy hits hard. It truly feels like a blessing.