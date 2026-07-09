Lionel Messi & Argentina chase World Cup milestones

Defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina are three wins away from successfully defending their 2022 title.

La Albiceleste – led by Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi – are also within reach of two major milestones, adding another layer of intrigue to their quest for the nation's fourth World Cup title.

But as head coach Lionel Scaloni's side prepare for Saturday's quarterfinal clash with Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium, the stakes extend beyond simply chasing another trophy (9 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

A 17-year-old Pelé burst onto the global stage during the 1958 triumph over host Sweden before Brazil defended their title in Chile four years later. Although Pelé suffered a tournament-ending injury early in the 1962 competition, fellow Brazilian icon Garrincha helped carry the team to a second straight championship, culminating in a 3-1 win over Czechoslovakia in the final.

Brazil joined that club two decades later behind one of the greatest generations in soccer history, taking home World Cup titles in both 1958 and 1962.

Italy became the first to accomplish the feat after defeating Czechoslovakia in the 1934 final, then following up with a 4-2 victory over Hungary four years later. Coached by legendary manager Vittorio Pozzo, the Azzurri also captured Olympic gold in 1936 during a remarkable unbeaten run that stretched from 1935 to 1939.

Now, Argentina have the opportunity to become the first nation in 64 years to repeat as world champions. Doing so would add another chapter to Messi and La Albiceleste's dominance, while placing the Argentines alongside two of the most celebrated dynasties in the international game.

Only two nations have successfully defended their World Cup titles since the tournament began in 1930.

Argentina's repeat bid following their 2022 title would place the reigning champions in some of the sport's most exclusive company.

Nine straight @FIFAWorldCup games with a goal. And the story's still being written... ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HFwQUvq8TN

Chasing the impossible

While Argentina's pursuit of a second straight World Cup title would make history as a team, Messi also enters the quarterfinal matchup with Switzerland with a chance to chase one of the tournament's most enduring individual records.

The iconic No. 10 already etched his name into the history books this summer, surpassing former Germany star Miroslav Klose's previous all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals and extending his career total to 21. With that milestone secured, Messi now turns his attention to another mark that has stood for nearly seven decades.

France striker Just Fontaine set the standard at the 1958 World Cup, scoring an astonishing 13 goals in just six matches as the French finished in third place.

Nearly 70 years later, no player has matched that tally in an individual World Cup, with Fontaine's remarkable scoring spree still widely regarded as one of soccer's most untouchable records.

Messi, meanwhile, enters the quarterfinals with a tournament-leading eight goals, leaving him five shy of Fontaine's mark with as many as three matches remaining should Argentina reach the final.

It's undoubtedly a long shot, but one explosive performance could suddenly bring the record within striking distance as the Argentine superstar continues adding to his already legendary World Cup résumé.