Orlando City sign French superstar Antoine Griezmann

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City completed a blockbuster transfer on Tuesday, announcing they have acquired forward Antoine Griezmann from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid.
The French superstar will formally join Orlando in July after he completes the 2025-26 season with Atlético.
Griezmann, who has long been rumored with an MLS move, is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29. The FIFA World Cup champion will be a Designated Player.
"Bringing Antoine to Orlando is a landmark moment not only for our club, but for our city, our supporters and for Major League Soccer," said Mark Wilf, Orlando City owner & chairman.
"He is one of the most gifted, accomplished and influential players of his generation, and his decision to choose Orlando City reflects the mission and culture of our club.
"Our focus is on consistently building a championship-caliber roster every year, and adding a world-class player like Antoine reinforces that commitment and our belief in what the club can achieve."
French legend
Memorably, Griezmann helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup alongside LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. They also reached the 2022 World Cup final, where they lost on penalties to Argentina and Inter Miami CF stars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.
Griezmann became one of France's most decorated players before retiring from international soccer in 2024. His 137 caps are tied with Olivier Giroud for the third-most in program history, while his 44 goals are fourth-most behind Thierry Henry.
"Antoine is a complete footballer – creative, intelligent, clinical – and he is a proven winner on the biggest stages of the game," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City general manager & sporting director.
"Beyond his talent, he brings leadership, a relentless drive and a championship mentality that will elevate everyone around him. This is a statement signing for our club and ownership group, and we are thrilled to welcome Antoine and his family to Orlando."
Proven scorer
Griezmann is Atlético's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals and 97 assists in 488 matches. He helped them claim the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League, one of eight trophies won for club or country.
Griezmann has also played in Spain's top flight for FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad, contributing to 298 goals and 132 assists in 792 professional games. He was named the 2015-16 LaLiga Player of the Year and twice placed third in Ballon d'Or voting (2016, '18).
"I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City," said Griezmann.
"From my first conversations with the club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me. I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things."
New challenge
Griezmann is Orlando's latest big-name signing, following previous stints with Brazilian midfielder Kaká (2015-17) and Portuguese winger Nani (2019-21).
He completes the club's DP trio alongside Croatian international Marco Pašalić and Argentine playmaker Martín Ojeda.
The Lions have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in six straight years. In early March, they mutually parted ways with longtime head coach Oscar Pareja.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker