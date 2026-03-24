Orlando City sign French superstar Antoine Griezmann

"Our focus is on consistently building a championship-caliber roster every year, and adding a world-class player like Antoine reinforces that commitment and our belief in what the club can achieve."

"He is one of the most gifted, accomplished and influential players of his generation, and his decision to choose Orlando City reflects the mission and culture of our club.

"Bringing Antoine to Orlando is a landmark moment not only for our club, but for our city, our supporters and for Major League Soccer," said Mark Wilf, Orlando City owner & chairman.

Griezmann, who has long been rumored with an MLS move, is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29. The FIFA World Cup champion will be a Designated Player.

The French superstar will formally join Orlando in July after he completes the 2025-26 season with Atlético.

"Beyond his talent, he brings leadership, a relentless drive and a championship mentality that will elevate everyone around him. This is a statement signing for our club and ownership group, and we are thrilled to welcome Antoine and his family to Orlando."

"Antoine is a complete footballer – creative, intelligent, clinical – and he is a proven winner on the biggest stages of the game," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City general manager & sporting director.

Griezmann became one of France's most decorated players before retiring from international soccer in 2024. His 137 caps are tied with Olivier Giroud for the third-most in program history, while his 44 goals are fourth-most behind Thierry Henry.

Memorably, Griezmann helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup alongside LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris . They also reached the 2022 World Cup final, where they lost on penalties to Argentina and Inter Miami CF stars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul .

Proven scorer

Griezmann is Atlético's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals and 97 assists in 488 matches. He helped them claim the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League, one of eight trophies won for club or country.

Griezmann has also played in Spain's top flight for FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad, contributing to 298 goals and 132 assists in 792 professional games. He was named the 2015-16 LaLiga Player of the Year and twice placed third in Ballon d'Or voting (2016, '18).

"I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City," said Griezmann.