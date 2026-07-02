Columbus Crew acquire DP midfielder Brais Méndez from Real Sociedad

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Brais Méndez from LaLiga’s Real Sociedad, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old Spain international will be a Designated Player. His contract runs through the 2028-29 season with a club option for 2029-30.

Méndez has spent his entire professional career in Spain's top divisions, tallying 55 goals and 42 assists in 332 matches spanning Real Sociedad and Celta de Vigo. He helped Real Sociedad win the 2025-26 Copa del Rey over Atlético Madrid.

Internationally, Méndez has one goal in four caps with Spain. He last featured in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

"We are excited to add Brais to our team and welcome him to Columbus. His high-level technical skillset and understanding of the game, displayed in one of the best leagues in the world, will have a positive impact on our roster," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.