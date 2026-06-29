New York City FC acquire forward Bénie Traoré

"Bénie brings pace, versatility, and a proven track record of getting on the score sheet. In addition to what he contributes on the field, Bénie will also add to our locker room and team culture through his infectious personality and team-first mentality."

"We are excited to welcome Bénie to New York City FC," said sporting director Todd Dunivant.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international is under contract through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31.

New York City FC have acquired forward Bénie Traoré from Swiss Super League powerhouse FC Basel 1893, the club announced Monday.

Bénie's first words For The City 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/WZnhdC6nSu

Traoré has tallied 50 goals and 25 assists in 162 matches throughout his professional career. Aside from Basel, he's featured in Sweden (Häcken), England (Sheffield United) and France (Nantes).

Internationally, Traoré has earned seven caps with Ivory Coast.

"I’m excited to join New York City FC and begin this next chapter of my career," said Traoré, who began his pro career with ASEC Mimosas in his home country.

“The style of play, the ambition of the club, and the belief shown in me made this the right opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to work, helping the team achieve its goals, and competing for trophies.”

At the FIFA World Cup break, NYCFC are eighth in the Eastern Conference (19 points). Head coach Pascal Jansen leads the perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs side.

NYCFC are slated to open Etihad Park, their new soccer-specific stadium in Queens, for the 2027-28 MLS campaign.