Philadelphia Union part ways with Bradley Carnell, name new sporting director

The Philadelphia Union have parted ways with head coach Bradley Carnell and named John Scheer as sporting director, the club announced Wednesday.

"He brought professionalism and passion to his role, and we appreciate everything he has contributed to the team and the organization. We are confident that he will find success in his future coaching endeavors.”

"On behalf of the Philadelphia Union organization, I want to thank Bradley for his dedication and commitment to the club during his time here,” said Jay Sugarman, Philadelphia's principal owner.

Under Carnell's leadership, Philadelphia won the 2025 Supporters' Shield as the league's best regular-season team. He was subsequently named the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year .

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Philadelphia are last in the league table and winless in eight matches (7 points; 1W-10L-4D record).

"To my staff and especially the players, thank you for your hard work and dedication through both the highs and the challenges. You inspired me every day, and I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of this team."

"I want to thank the fans, the players, the staff, and everyone involved with this club for the support and commitment during my time here," said Carnell. "I’m proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the relationships and memories we built along the way.

Aside from working with Philly and St. Louis, Carnell was previously the interim coach for Red Bull New York in 2020.

The South African coach helped St. Louis top the Western Conference as an expansion club, then was similarly dismissed midway through his second season.

Philadelphia hired Carnell ahead of the 2025 campaign after he previously managed St. Louis CITY SC (2023-24).

Philadelphia will return to action following the World Cup pause on July 22 at home against Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Richter previously served as a first-team assistant from 2022-24, working under Jim Curtin. He was appointed to his most recent role in January 2025, overseeing the club's MLS NEXT Pro team.

While Philly conduct a global search for their next manager, Philadelphia Union II head coach Ryan Richter will act as interim head coach.

New sporting director

In his new role, Scheer will oversee all sporting operations for the club, including player recruitment, roster management, scouting, and technical strategy. He will also help guide the Union’s long-term competitive vision across all levels of the organization.

Scheer has been an integral part of the Union since 2018 and has contributed across multiple areas of the club’s sporting structure. He's served as director of academy and professional development and, most recently, as interim sporting director while Ernst Tanner is on administrative leave.

"Jon has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of our club philosophy, and a clear vision for the future of the Philadelphia Union," said Sugarman.

"As we enter a new chapter for the organization, we are confident in Jon’s ability to lead our sporting operations and get us back on track with a culture centered around development, ambition, and sustained success."

Philadelphia's roster underwent significant change last offseason, despite winning their second-ever Supporters' Shield.

The club moved on from consistent starters Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre. Homegrown standout Quinn Sullivan is also recovering from a torn ACL.

"I’m honored to take on the role of sporting director for the Philadelphia Union and want to thank our ownership group, as well as the mentors, colleagues, and staff members who have supported me throughout my time with the organization," said Scheer.