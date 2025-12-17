DC United acquire Tai Baribo from Philadelphia Union

"Beyond goals, he understands how to create space and is deadly in the air, making him a perfect fit for the identity we are building at the club. We are thrilled to welcome him to the nation's capital."

"We are very pleased to bring in a top player like Tai to bolster our roster heading into the 2026 MLS season," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C.'s managing director of soccer operations. "Tai is a clinical finisher and a proven goal scorer in the league who will give us an edge in the final third.

In exchange for the 27-year-old Israeli international, Philly receive $4 million guaranteed. They could get another $600,000 if certain performance incentives are reached.

Foundational piece

Baribo is D.C.'s first major acquisition under Sogut, who was appointed in September.

He arrives less than a month after the club declined the option for striker Christian Benteke, the 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner who delivered 47g/10a in 93 league matches from 2022-25.

Baribo has consistently scored in MLS, tallying 35g/6a in 67 appearances for the Union since joining from Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC in August 2023.

Last season, Baribo was Philly's leading scorer with 19 goals (all competitions) as they won the Supporters' Shield. He's also claimed the 2024 Leagues Cup Top Scorer award with seven goals.

Internationally, Baribo has four goals in 23 caps with Israel.

“We want to thank Tai for his contributions to the club. Tai is a true professional and gave everything he had during his time here," said Philadelphia head coach Bradley Carnell.