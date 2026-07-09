FC Dallas acquire Daniel from San Jose Earthquakes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DAL receive: Daniel

Daniel SJ receive: Up to $1 million GAM

FC Dallas have acquired goalkeeper Daniel from the San Jose Earthquakes, the clubs announced Thursday.

In exchange for the Brazilian veteran, San Jose receive up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). There is $700k in guaranteed GAM and $300k in conditional GAM.

Daniel holds a U.S. green card, meaning he will not occupy an international roster slot.

"We're happy to welcome Daniel to FC Dallas," said Dallas chief soccer officer André Zanotta.

"He has lots of experience in Major League Soccer, understands the demands of this league and adds important competition to our goalkeeping group. We're looking forward to integrating him into the team as we prepare for the second half of the season."

Daniel recorded 15 clean sheets in 86 appearances (all competitions) since becoming San Jose's starting goalkeeper in 2023. He previously competed for Brazilian Série A club Internacional.

Homegrown goalkeeper Michael Collodi has been FC Dallas' starter, posting three clean sheets in 13 appearances this season.

San Jose recently acquired Scottish international goalkeeper Angus Gunn, preparing them for Daniel's exit.