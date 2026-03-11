Orlando City mutually part ways with Oscar Pareja

Orlando City have mutually parted ways with head coach Oscar Pareja, the club announced Wednesday.
Pareja, one of the longest-tenured managers in MLS, departs at the start of his seventh season with Orlando (2020-2026). He posted a 110W-75L-56D record across all competitions.
The decision follows Orlando's 5-0 loss at New York City FC on Saturday, extending the Lions' winless start to the 2026 season. They sit bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 0W-3L-0D record (-8 goal difference).
Assistant coach Martín Perelman has been appointed interim head coach following Pareja’s exit.
“I want to thank Oscar for the dedication, leadership and professionalism he brought to our club,” said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando's general manager and sporting director.
“He delivered one of the most significant moments in Orlando City’s history with the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and helped establish the competitive foundation that has propelled us forward, highlighted by our active club-record run of six straight playoff appearances, which is currently the longest streak in MLS.
"At the same time, we believe this is the right moment to take the club in a new direction as we look to the next phase of our growth and ambitions. We are grateful for everything Oscar has contributed and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”
The 2022 US Open Cup title, secured under Pareja, is Orlando's only title since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2015. Additionally, their 2020 playoffs qualification was the first in club history.
The Colombian manager, who joined the club in December 2019, previously led FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids in MLS. Before taking over Orlando, Pareja was in charge of Club Tijuana in LIGA MX.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the club’s players, staff and supporters for the trust they’ve given me over these last several years,” said Pareja.
“Together, we shared moments that will stay with me forever. While it is the right time for both me and the club to move in new directions, I leave proud of the work we did and with deep appreciation for the people who made it possible. Orlando will always have a special place in my heart, and I wish the team nothing but success in the future.”
Orlando are led by Designated Player attackers Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić, who combined to produce 28g/20a last season.
The Lions return to action on Saturday when hosting CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).