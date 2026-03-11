Orlando City mutually part ways with Oscar Pareja

Pareja, one of the longest-tenured managers in MLS, departs at the start of his seventh season with Orlando (2020-2026). He posted a 110W-75L-56D record across all competitions.

The decision follows Orlando's 5-0 loss at New York City FC on Saturday, extending the Lions' winless start to the 2026 season. They sit bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 0W-3L-0D record (-8 goal difference).

Assistant coach Martín Perelman has been appointed interim head coach following Pareja’s exit.

“I want to thank Oscar for the dedication, leadership and professionalism he brought to our club,” said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando's general manager and sporting director.

“He delivered one of the most significant moments in Orlando City’s history with the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and helped establish the competitive foundation that has propelled us forward, highlighted by our active club-record run of six straight playoff appearances, which is currently the longest streak in MLS.