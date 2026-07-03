Columbus Crew transfer Diego Rossi to CF Monterrey

The Columbus Crew have transferred forward Diego Rossi to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, the club announced Friday.

“This is the right opportunity and time for Diego and our club. We wish him the best as he and his family embark on this new journey.”

“Diego was an important part of the Crew’s success over the past three years. Our team and supporters will always appreciate his tireless work ethic and passion for our club,” said general manager Issa Tall.

The move comes shortly after Columbus acquired midfielder Brais Méndez from LaLiga side Real Sociedad. Méndez fills the Designated Player roster spot previously held by Rossi.

Rossi, who spent the last four seasons in Columbus (2023-26), departs for reportedly up to an $8 million transfer fee.

The Rossi Raptor wreaked havoc 🦖💪 We will always be grateful for the impact he made with the Black & Gold 👏 pic.twitter.com/6cStWguKM7

Rossi produced 51g/20a in 117 appearances (all competitions) with Columbus and helped lead the club to the MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles. This year, he was the Crew's leading goalscorer with six goals through 15 games.

Combined with featuring for LAFC from 2018-21, Rossi has played eight seasons in MLS. The 28-year-old Uruguay international is a four-time MLS All-Star and experienced a breakout season in 2020, earning Best XI, Golden Boot and MLS Young Player of the Year honors.

In between his LAFC and Columbus tenures, Rossi represented Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahçe.

This summer, Rossi will still have the opportunity to face MLS competition when Monterrey meet Orlando City, Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC during Leagues Cup.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Columbus are just outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs places at 10th in the Eastern Conference (16 points).

They return to action on July 22 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).