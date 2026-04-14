Head coach Javier Mascherano departs Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano has departed the club for personal reasons, the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Tuesday.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments."

“I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF," Mascherano said via an official club statement.

Sporting director Guillermo Hoyos will serve as head coach for Miami's upcoming matches. Additionally, chief soccer officer Alberto Marrero will assume sporting director duties.

Masherano moves on

Mascherano was appointed ahead of Inter Miami's 2025 season and led them to their first MLS Cup title. It was his first club head coaching job after he oversaw several Argentine youth national teams.

Before retiring as a player, Mascherano was teammates with Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona. He also competed alongside now-retired Miami legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at the LaLiga giants.

Mascherano replaced now-Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino at Inter Miami. The club won the 2024 Supporters' Shield and 2023 Leagues Cup under Martino's leadership.

"Javier will forever be part of this club’s history and will always hold a special place in the Inter Miami CF family," said managing owner Jorge Mas.

"Not only for being a key part of unforgettable achievements, such as winning the MLS Cup and the team’s historic performance at the Club World Cup, but also for the example he set through his dedication and daily work leading the team.