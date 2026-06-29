Chicago Fire sign iconic striker Robert Lewandowski

The longtime Bundesliga and LaLiga standout is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season. He will occupy Designated Player and international roster spots.

Lewandowski was a free agent after spending four seasons with FC Barcelona. Beforehand, he enjoyed prolific stints with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich following his rise in Poland with Lech Poznań and Znicz Pruszków.

"From the day Joe Mansueto and I met for the first time, we set out to build a world-class club that inspires greatness, unites Chicago and wins championships. Robert embodies those values and represents the standards this city deserves: a champion and a competitor,” said Gregg Berhalter, Chicago's director of football and head coach.