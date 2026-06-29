Chicago Fire sign iconic striker Robert Lewandowski

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
There's a new superstar striker in MLS, as Chicago Fire FC signed Polish international Robert Lewandowski on Monday.
The longtime Bundesliga and LaLiga standout is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season. He will occupy Designated Player and international roster spots.
Lewandowski was a free agent after spending four seasons with FC Barcelona. Beforehand, he enjoyed prolific stints with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich following his rise in Poland with Lech Poznań and Znicz Pruszków.
"From the day Joe Mansueto and I met for the first time, we set out to build a world-class club that inspires greatness, unites Chicago and wins championships. Robert embodies those values and represents the standards this city deserves: a champion and a competitor,” said Gregg Berhalter, Chicago's director of football and head coach.
“His arrival reinforces our ambition to compete for trophies and raises the standards for the club to heights worthy of this city. We cannot wait to get to work with him and have Chicago see first-hand why he is among the most revered sporting icons in the world.”
Lethal goalscorer
Throughout his club career, Lewandowski has tallied 629 goals and 159 assists in 869 professional games across all competitions.
Lewandowski has won an incredible 32 trophies at his various stops, highlighted by 10 Bundesliga crowns, three LaLiga titles, one UEFA Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup.
He is a seven-time Bundesliga Golden Boot winner and scored a league-record 41 goals in the 2020-21 campaign with Bayern. Other individual accolades include two Best FIFA Men’s Player awards, one Bundesliga Player of the Season nod and one LaLiga Golden Boot.
Polish legend
Internationally, Lewandowski is widely regarded as Poland’s best-ever player and captains their team.
He has tallied a Polish record 89 goals in a record 167 caps, memorably leading his country at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups and four European Championships.
Windy City momentum
At the 2026 World Cup break, Chicago are third in the Eastern Conference table with 26 points. They return to action on July 16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
Chicago are in their second season under Berhalter, who previously managed the United States at the 2022 World Cup. Last campaign, the Fire returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The club's other star players include forward Hugo Cuypers, midfielder Philip Zinckernagel and winger Jonathan Bamba. Goalkeeper Chris Brady (USA), defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) and defender Joel Waterman (Canada) have featured at this summer's World Cup.
The Fire currently play at Soldier Field. Their new soccer-specific stadium is set to open in 2028.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker