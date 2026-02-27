Toronto FC acquire USMNT striker Josh Sargent from Norwich City

The 26-year-old United States international is under contract through the 2030-31 MLS season.

Sargent will occupy a Designated Player roster spot. He arrives for one of the largest transfer fees in league history, reportedly around $22 million (up to $27 million with add-ons).

To complete the deal, Toronto acquired Sargent's right of first refusal from St. Louis CITY SC for up to $725,000 in General Allocation Money ($500k guaranteed, $225k conditional).

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to Toronto FC as a foundational piece of what we have been building here at the club since last summer," said Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez.