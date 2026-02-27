Toronto FC acquire USMNT striker Josh Sargent from Norwich City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have acquired striker Josh Sargent from EFL Championship side Norwich City, the club announced Friday.
The 26-year-old United States international is under contract through the 2030-31 MLS season.
Sargent will occupy a Designated Player roster spot. He arrives for one of the largest transfer fees in league history, reportedly around $22 million (up to $27 million with add-ons).
To complete the deal, Toronto acquired Sargent's right of first refusal from St. Louis CITY SC for up to $725,000 in General Allocation Money ($500k guaranteed, $225k conditional).
"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to Toronto FC as a foundational piece of what we have been building here at the club since last summer," said Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez.
"He brings high-level experience in some of the strongest leagues in the world and an international pedigree at just 26 years old. He is a proven goalscorer, with a winning mentality and the intelligence that will lead our attack for years to come."
Proven scorer
Sargent has spent the past eight years in Europe, recording 71 goals and 24 assists in 240 matches (all competitions) for Norwich and German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.
Internationally, Sargent has five goals in 29 USMNT caps. He featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa América.
"I am excited to join Toronto FC and start a new chapter in my life with my family in Toronto," said Sargent. "I am grateful to everyone at the club for their belief in me and all the support throughout the process to make this move possible.
"From the initial conversations with Toronto FC, what excited me the most about the project was the ambition to be a competitive and winning team. I can’t wait to hit the ground running and play in front of all the fans at BMO Field."
Roster reinforcements
Sargent joins midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and center back Walker Zimmerman as USMNT players for Toronto. Mihailovic arrived as a DP last summer, while Zimmerman signed in free agency this winter.
The roster refresh has also included Ecuador international midfielder José Cifuentes, Hungarian international winger Dániel Sallói and Colombian youth international forward Emilio Aristizábal.
TFC are in their second season under head coach Robin Fraser. The club last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker