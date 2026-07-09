San Diego FC acquire Gabriel Pirani from DC United

"His creativity, technical ability, and attacking qualities will strengthen our competition within the squad as we prepare for a busy second half of the season. We’re excited to welcome him and his family to San Diego FC."

"Gabriel is a player we’ve followed closely and believe is a great fit for our group," said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps.

D.C. also retain a sell-on percentage in Pirani, who will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot for San Diego.

In exchange for the 24-year-old former Brazil youth international, D.C. receive up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) that breaks down as $350k guaranteed and $650k conditional.

Pirani originally joined D.C. on loan in July 2023 before making the move permanent in January 2024.

Since signing, he has recorded 14g/7a in 78 regular-season matches. He lost his regular starting spot in 2026 under the new leadership of René Weiler (head coach) and Dr. Erkut Sogut (managing director of soccer operations).

Pirani previously amassed 8g/5a in 111 professional appearances across time with Fluminense, Cuiabá and boyhood club Santos in his native Brazil.

"We want to thank Gabriel for his contributions to the club since his arrival in 2023," said Sogut.

"We wish him all the best in San Diego and in the next chapter of his career. This trade provides us with valuable resources and roster flexibility as we continue to build our squad for 2026 and beyond."

Returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, San Diego are just outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture at 10th in the Western Conference (17 points). Meanwhile, D.C. hold the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference in ninth place (18 points).

San Diego return to MLS action on July 22 at the Colorado Rapids (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV) while D.C. travel to face Houston Dynamo FC that same night (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).