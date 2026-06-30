World Cup transfer targets: Who could MLS teams sign?

So, which World Cup players could MLS teams target as summer signings? Let’s dive in before the market formally opens on July 13 .

Conversely, MLS front offices have had a chance to watch games and scout for talent at this World Cup while their teams are on break.

A number of those players have been practicing at MLS team facilities, too, giving them an up-close view of truly world-class training centers.

With 48 countries participating, more than 1,000 players have had the chance to familiarize themselves with soccer in the United States.

Without a top-tier No. 10, Austin FC could use Reyna’s creativity if they can fit him into the squad from a roster rules standpoint. Elsewhere, LAFC may be in the market for a central playmaker should Venezuelan starlet David Martínez move abroad.

Of course, the attacking midfielder comes with an injury risk: Reyna has rarely been fit for a full season during his professional career in the German Bundesliga. But when healthy? The 23-year-old is a major asset in the attack.

Reyna, who scored one of the best goals of the World Cup in the USMNT's tournament opener against Paraguay, is a game-changer.

As talented a player as the United States has ever produced, the New York City FC academy product could be looking for a new home if reports are to be believed.

Luc de Fougerolles

Country: Canada

Canada Club: Fulham FC (England)

Fulham FC (England) Position: Defender

This past season, de Fougerolles played nearly 2,000 minutes while on loan from Fulham in Belgium’s top flight. He's also emerged as a starter for Canada at the World Cup. Not a bad résumé for a 20-year-old center back, is it?

With good speed, strength and mobility, de Fougerolles would improve several backlines across MLS. While he’s not an elite passer, he’s a steady distributor and can drive the ball forward on the dribble. This young defender can also be overly aggressive in aerial battles and take too many risks with his positioning. Still, he’s got the tools to be a valuable addition in the summer window.

Potential destination: Columbus Crew, Orlando City