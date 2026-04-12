CF Montréal part ways with Marco Donadel

CF Montréal have parted ways with head coach Marco Donadel, the club announced Sunday morning.

Philippe Eullaffroy will serve as interim head coach until a permanent hire is made.

The decision comes seven matches into Montréal's 2026 season. The Canadian side are 14th in the Eastern Conference with three points (1W-6L-0D), most recently suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. They began the campaign on a six-game road trip, then returned home over the weekend.

Donadel was named Montréal's interim manager in March 2025 after they parted ways with Laurent Courtois. He remained in that post for the remainder of the 2025 season, then was handed the full-time role in late October.

With Donadel at the helm for much of 2025, Montréal finished 13th in the Eastern Conference (28 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Italian coach and former Montréal midfielder departs with a 9W-23L-10D record across all competitions.