NYCFC midfielder Maxi Moralez suffers torn ACL

New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez will undergo surgery in the coming weeks to repair a ruptured left ACL, the club announced Thursday.

In addition, defender Kevin O'Toole underwent successful surgery on his groin and abdomen last week and has begun his rehabilitation with the club's medical staff.

Moralez suffered the non-contact injury during NYCFC's Matchday 14 Hudson River Derby at Red Bull New York, exiting on a stretcher after going down in the 35th minute.

After previously suffering a torn right ACL in 2023, he could miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to the typical ACL recovery timeline.

The 39-year-old Argentine No. 10 is one of the most decorated players in club history, contributing 41g/85a in a club-record 280 appearances across two separate stints. He was named an MLS All-Star and Best XI selection in 2019.

With NYCFC, Moralez helped the club to their first-ever MLS Cup title in 2021 and a Campeones Cup crown in 2022. This season, he made 15 appearances, posting 1g/9a across all competitions.

O'Toole is in his fifth season with NYCFC and has started all 10 of his MLS appearances this season, recording one assist. For his career, O'Toole has made 111 all-competition appearances for the club, recording 2g/4a.