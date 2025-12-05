New York City FC striker Alonso Martínez undergoes ACL surgery

New York City FC forward Alonso Martínez has undergone surgery to repair a ruptured right ACL (knee), the club announced Thursday.

During the November international window, the 27-year-old was injured in Costa Rica's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Haiti.

That setback forced Martínez to miss the final two games of NYCFC's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs run, a 1-0 victory at Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and a 5-1 defeat at Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Final.

During the regular season, Martínez scored a team-high 17 goals (10 game-winners) alongside two assists. He also scored twice in NYCFC's upset of Charlotte FC in the Round One Best-of-3 Series.