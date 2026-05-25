What We Learned: Evander's MVP level, Ruvalcaba finds rhythm

Matchday 15 is in the books.
What did we learn? Did the games confirm our priors or change the complexion of the league?
Let’s dive into some key takeaways from another weekend of MLS action.
First, he notched an assist. Then came a goal. Then, in what felt like the blink of an eye, another three more goal contributions.
By the final whistle Saturday evening at TQL Stadium, FC Cincinnati had claimed a 6-2 victory over Orlando City and Evander had made history. He became just the ninth player in MLS history to claim five goal contributions in a single game (2g/3a).
The Brazilian No. 10 was everywhere against Orlando. Playing on the left side of Pat Noonan’s front three, his ability to drop between the lines sent the visitors scrambling and his on-ball magic changed the game.
Now, we know the Lions’ defensive work leaves a lot to be desired, both in terms of goals conceded and expected goals allowed. But with Evander, they have a built-in cheat code in the final third.
Heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, only Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi (20) has posted more goal contributions than Evander (15). And he's among the leaders in American Soccer Analysis’s more holistic goals-added metric.
As Cincinnati leave behind their early-season slump, it's because their main man is playing at an Landon Donovan MLS MVP level.
Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha era is over.
The morning after their 1-0 win over the New England Revolution, the star winger announced he had played his last game for CLTFC.
His loan from Turkish side Galatasaray lasted through June 30, and since Charlotte won't play again until after Zaha’s contract expires, that was that.
The Crystal Palace legend brought plenty of on-ball gravity, drawing more fouls than any player in the league last year (122, as per FBref, far ahead of New England captain Carles Gil’s 101) and again this year (46, one ahead of New York City FC’s Nicolás Fernández Mercau).
But the pieces never quite clicked into place for Zaha to become an elite MLS attacker. It's not hard to see why both parties didn’t decide on a new contract.
Now, Zaha leaves Charlotte in sixth place in a malleable Eastern Conference. That's a positive. And with a Designated Player spot to play with, The Crown have the chance to take a big swing this summer in hopes of climbing the standings.
Keep a close eye on them in the transfer market.
The 2026 season didn’t exactly start with a bang for Jorge Ruvalcaba.
The Mexican international, acquired by Red Bull New York from LIGA MX’s Pumas during the offseason, was immediately starting every game for Michael Bradley on the left wing. But the goals and assists weren’t coming.
Now, adjusting to a new league, a new set of teammates and a new tactical approach isn't easy. But ever since Ruvalcaba scored in RBNY's impressive 2-2 draw at Inter Miami back in April, he’s been on something of a scoring tear. With seven goals in his last nine MLS games, the tricky attacker has become a thorn in the side of opposing defenders.
In a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Ruvalcaba nabbed a brace. Along the way, he showed off the skill and unpredictability in tight spaces that made him a transfer target over the winter:
With Adri Mehmeti providing elite midfield play and Julian Hall leading the line, RBNY's attack will be among the league's absolute best if Ruvalcaba continues his form on the wing.
Through the World Cup break, two teams are on pace to break the MLS single-season points record.
In one corner, we have Nashville SC, who lead the Supporters’ Shield race with 33 points on a 2.36 points-per-game pace. In the other corner, we have Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who are breathing down Nashville’s neck from their second spot in the Shield race with 32 points on a 2.29 points-per-game pace.
Both clubs are ahead of the points-per-game mark (2.18) that Inter Miami achieved to set the single-season points record (74) back in 2024.
What’s going so right for these teams? Well, for one thing, both are showing off tremendous depth.
In last weekend's 2-1 win over NYCFC, Nashville were missing four starters due to injury: Sam Surridge, Andy Nájar, Patrick Yazbek and Eddi Tagseth. They beat LAFC last time out, also missing those same players. And they were missing most of that crew in their 3-0 victory at New England. And… you know what, you get it.
In last weekend's 4-2 win over San Diego FC, the Whitecaps were missing four typical starters as well. Their regular first-choice wingers were out with injuries, while Yohei Takaoka and Andrés Cubas missed out due to suspension. No matter. Vancouver went ahead and posted the highest xG total by an away team all season.
These two teams atop the Shield race look invincible. Only time will tell if they truly are.
Don’t look now, but St. Louis CITY are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.
Fresh off a dramatic victory over the Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup quarterfinals, St. Louis took care of business in a 3-0 win over Austin FC in a week that showed off the club’s improved squad depth and tactical acumen.
While there’s still plenty of work to do on the roster, a fact that will likely make sporting director Corey Wray plenty busy this summer, St. Louis have some depth in each part of the field. Just this week, Ben Lundt stepped in for the injured Roman Bürki in goal. Fallou Fall moved into a starting center back role. Eduard Löwen showed he’s ready for more minutes in Yoann Damet’s box midfield. The list goes on.
Quietly, St. Louis have pushed up to 12th in MLS in expected goals (xG) differential per game, according to American Soccer Analysis. They haven’t lost a game in any competition since May 3, going unbeaten in their last five matches.
While they sit below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, CITY look increasingly comfortable rotating and moving off the ball in Damet’s base 3-4-3 shape. If this team hops above the postseason line in the first year of their rebuild, I won’t be surprised.