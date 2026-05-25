What We Learned: Evander's MVP level, Ruvalcaba finds rhythm

Let’s dive into some key takeaways from another weekend of MLS action.

What did we learn? Did the games confirm our priors or change the complexion of the league?

First, he notched an assist. Then came a goal. Then, in what felt like the blink of an eye, another three more goal contributions.

By the final whistle Saturday evening at TQL Stadium, FC Cincinnati had claimed a 6-2 victory over Orlando City and Evander had made history. He became just the ninth player in MLS history to claim five goal contributions in a single game (2g/3a).

The Brazilian No. 10 was everywhere against Orlando. Playing on the left side of Pat Noonan’s front three, his ability to drop between the lines sent the visitors scrambling and his on-ball magic changed the game.

Now, we know the Lions’ defensive work leaves a lot to be desired, both in terms of goals conceded and expected goals allowed. But with Evander, they have a built-in cheat code in the final third.

Heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, only Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi (20) has posted more goal contributions than Evander (15). And he's among the leaders in American Soccer Analysis’s more holistic goals-added metric.