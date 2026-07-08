2026 MLS All-Star Team Roster

Twenty-nine players will represent Major League Soccer against the LIGA MX All-Stars during the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, which is held on July 29 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Orlando City | Coach's Selection
- Matt Freese - New York City FC | Coach's Selection
- Brian Schwake - Nashville SC | Voted In
DEFENDERS (10)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew | Coach's Selection
- Lucas Herrington - Colorado Rapids | Coach's Selection
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC | Commissioner's Pick
- Anthony Markanich - Minnesota United FC | Voted In
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi - Chicago Fire FC | Voted In
- Steven Moreira - Columbus Crew | Coach's Selection
- Daniel Munie - San Jose Earthquakes | Coach's Selection
- Andy Najar - Nashville SC | Voted In
- Jackson Ragen - Seattle Sounders FC | Coach's Selection
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC | Voted In
MIDFIELDERS (9)
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Voted In
- Pep Biel - Charlotte FC | Coach's Selection
- Rodrigo De Paul - Inter Miami CF | Coach's Selection
- Evander - FC Cincinnati | Coach's Selection
- Carles Gil - New England Revolution | Coach's Selection
- Zavier Gozo - Real Salt Lake | Voted In
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC | Voted In
- Thomas Müller - Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Coach's Selection
- Ashley Westwood - Charlotte FC | Coach's Selection
FORWARDS (7)
- Hugo Cuypers - Chicago Fire FC | Voted In
- Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC | Coach's Selection
- Julian Hall - Red Bull New York | Commissioner's Pick
- Son Heung-Min - LAFC | Voted In
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF | Voted In
- Petar Musa - FC Dallas | Coach's Selection
- Sam Surridge - Nashville SC | Coach's Selection
FORWARDS (7)
Cuypers leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 13g/2a and is on pace for a career-best 2026 season.
This year, the Belgian striker became the third player in MLS history to score in 10 consecutive matches, helping Chicago Fire FC continue momentum from their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.
Dreyer has 6g/9a in 15 games this season, building off his 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year performance during San Diego FC's historic expansion campaign.
The Danish international is the second-fastest player in MLS history to record 20g/20a.
Hall has leveled up this season, tallying 9g/4a in 15 games as Red Bull New York's starting striker.
In May, the USMNT prospect became the youngest player to score an MLS regular-season hat trick – doing so at 18 years and 50 days old.
Son is experiencing his first full MLS season after joining LAFC last summer on a league-record deal from Tottenham Hotspur.
The South Korean superstar has tallied a league-high nine assists and recently competed at his fourth FIFA World Cup.
The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Argentine icon has remained elite in 2026, posting a league-best 20 goal contributions (12g/8a) across 14 games with Inter Miami.
That came as Messi prepared to represent Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. They entered as defending champions.
One of MLS’s most consistent goalscorers over the past three seasons, Musa earns his second All-Star nod with FC Dallas.
The Croatian international's stellar form (12g/2a) earned him a spot at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored against England in the Group Stage.
Surridge is the focal point of Nashville's vaunted attack, which has them in Supporters' Shield contention after winning the 2025 US Open Cup.
The English striker has nine goals in eight matches this year and is chasing a third straight season with double-digit goals.
MIDFIELDERS (9)
The all-action midfielder enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, earning MLS Best XI honors and sparking his USMNT career. He scored at the World Cup this summer and has 6g/7a for the Whitecaps in 2026.
One of the league’s top No. 10s, Biel leads Charlotte FC in goal contributions (7g/6a). The Spanish playmaker is in his third year with the Crown and makes his All-Star debut.
De Paul is in his first full season with Inter Miami, having arrived on loan from LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid last summer before making a permanent move.
The Argentine World Cup standout helped lead the Herons to their MLS Cup 2025 title. This year, he has 4g/7a in 13 matches.
One of the top attacking midfielders in MLS, Evander is on pace for his third straight season with double-digit goals and assists.
FC Cincinnati's Brazilian superstar earned MLS Best XI honors in 2024 and 2025, making him a perennial MVP candidate.
Gil earns his fifth All-Star nod after leading New England in goal contributions.
Earlier this year, the 2021 MLS MVP joined the exclusive 50/50 club (goals, assists) as he paced the Revolution's record start.
A breakout star with Real Salt Lake, Gozo has 11 goal contributions (6g/5a) during his second season as a regular starter.
The 19-year-old homegrown player is the second teenager to be named an MLS All-Star in the last five editions, joining Seattle Sounders FC alum Obed Vargas (2025).
Mukhtar earns his fifth All-Star nod, a testament to the 2022 MLS MVP's consistency in Nashville.
The German playmaker is the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 150 regular-season goal contributions.
The German national team and Bayern Munich legend earns his first MLS All-Star nod after joining Vancouver last summer.
Müller has won 35 trophies, a résumé highlighted by the 2014 FIFA World Cup title.
Westwood has been a consistent force since joining Charlotte in 2023 following stints at English clubs Aston Villa and Burnley.
The veteran sports the captain's armband for Dean Smith's side, a nod to his 600-plus professional games.
DEFENDERS (10)
Arfsten gets his second straight All-Star nod as a game-changing wingback for the Columbus Crew.
The 25-year-old’s club form translated to a USMNT roster spot at the 2026 World Cup.
One of the world’s most exciting young center backs, Herrington has played every minute of his debut season with the Rapids.
This summer, the 18-year-old became the youngest-ever MLS and Australian player to start a World Cup match.
Now a two-time World Cup veteran with Canada, Laryea has been one of MLS’s most consistent fullbacks across two memorable stints with Toronto FC.
This is the veteran's first All-Star selection.
Markanich is among the league's top attacking defenders, scoring 13 regular-season goals for Minnesota United over the last season and a half.
The left back earns his first All-Star nod.
Mbokazi’s breakout 2026 World Cup came as no surprise to Chicago Fire FC supporters, who have enjoyed the South African center back’s elite defensive performances throughout his debut MLS campaign.
The 20-year-old led all players in All-Star fan voting, surpassing even Argentine great Lionel Messi.
The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year is headed to his second All-Star Game.
Moreira stole headlines at this summer’s World Cup as a key piece of Cape Verde’s historic Cinderella run to the knockout stages.
The San Jose Earthquakes have returned to prominence in 2026, and Munie is a big reason why.
The 26-year-old center back is in his fourth MLS season and has developed under the guidance of famed head coach Bruce Arena.
A veteran Honduran international, Nájar has earned a second straight All-Star nod.
The attack-minded fullback leads all MLS defenders with five assists as Nashville pace the Supporters’ Shield race.
With Ragen anchoring their defense, Seattle have conceded the joint-fewest goals in MLS this season (11).
The center back has been a consistent starter for the Sounders since 2022, often partnering with Yeimar Gómez Andrade.
Ream captained the United States to their Round of 16 finish at this summer's World Cup.
Now, the center back will savor the opportunity to play in front of his home fans in Charlotte.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
An MLS veteran, Crépeau is in his first season with Orlando City and is among the league leaders in saves.
At the 2026 World Cup, he started every match of Canada’s historic run to the Round of 16.
The USMNT's starting goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup, Freese helped guide the tournament co-hosts to the Round of 16.
The New York City FC standout finished second in last season’s MLS Goalkeeper of the Year voting.
Schwake has taken the league by storm during his first season as Nashville's starter, taking the reins from veteran Joe Willis.
With Schwake's form, Nashville are contending for the Supporters' Shield title and dreaming of more silverware.