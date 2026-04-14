Columbus Crew striker Wessam Abou Ali out for season

Columbus Crew striker Wessam Abou Ali will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after sustaining a torn ACL and meniscus damage in his right knee, the club announced Tuesday morning.
The 27-year-old Palestine international suffered the injury during Columbus' 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday night at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
Abou Ali is one of Columbus' three Designated Players alongside forward Diego Rossi and midfielder Dániel Gazdag. He was acquired from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in July 2025 for a reported $7.5 million fee and up to $1 million in add-ons.
Abou Ali has tallied 8g/2a in 12 games for Columbus. This year, he scored a team-best five goals in seven games.
"I will be back stronger than before, and right now I’m just excited to start this comeback journey with my loved ones by my side," Abou Ali wrote on Instagram.
Without Abou Ali, Azerbaijan international Nariman Akhundzada and veteran Jamal Thiaré are Columbus' lead options in the No. 9 role. Akhundzada was acquired ahead of the 2026 campaign on a U22 Initiative deal.
Additionally, the Crew have homegrown standout Chase Adams. The 17-year-old US youth international has played extensively in MLS NEXT Pro.
The setback comes during head coach Henrik Rydström's first season with Columbus. He was hired in December after leading Malmö FF in his native Sweden.