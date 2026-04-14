Columbus Crew striker Wessam Abou Ali out for season

Columbus Crew striker Wessam Abou Ali will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after sustaining a torn ACL and meniscus damage in his right knee, the club announced Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old Palestine international suffered the injury during Columbus' 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday night at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Abou Ali is one of Columbus' three Designated Players alongside forward Diego Rossi and midfielder Dániel Gazdag. He was acquired from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in July 2025 for a reported $7.5 million fee and up to $1 million in add-ons.

Abou Ali has tallied 8g/2a in 12 games for Columbus. This year, he scored a team-best five goals in seven games.