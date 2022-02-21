Why each team will (or won't) win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield

And so that’s what we’re going to talk about in this column: Why your team can win the Shield. But in actuality, why they almost certainly won’t.

The answer to the “out of nowhere” question, however, is almost certainly no. It’s been a decade since the 2012 Quakes came out of the blue to Goonie their way to a Shield, and they really did prove to be a (completely magical) one-off.

The answer to that last question is “of course!” The Revs showed it last year, as did Philly the year before that, and LAFC and the Red Bulls the two years before that, etc., etc.

We’re in the final week of the 2022 preseason. Hope is springing eternal all over MLS, and with hope comes possibility: Can our guys do it? Is there a chance Unfancied Team X can come out of nowhere and put together a dominant regular season? Is there a chance Playoff Caliber Team Y can make the jump – as last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners, the New England Revolution did – from “very good” to “literally the best team in the regular season?”

It’s an annual tradition: You ask why Atlanta can win the Shield, and I provide you with a screenshot of the current MLS roster values as per Transfermarkt. Here’s the top 10:

More to the point, though, is given the age ( Brad Guzan , Ozzie Alonso ) and injury history (Ozzie, Josef Martinez ) of certain key players, as well as the ramping-up period that should reasonably be expected for Thiago Almada , Atlanta seem better suited to be a team that rotates the squad pretty heavily during the regular season in order to be fresh and in-form for the playoffs. They’ll drop some regular-season points because of that.

They were loaded in 2020 and ‘21 as well. How’d that turn out? Games aren’t played on a spreadsheet, mate.

I’ll add the usual warning that this should be taken with a grain of salt, given that Transfermarkt’s crowdsourced values are a pretty blunt instrument, and are sometimes not even reflective of what they’re supposed to be measuring . Nonetheless, across the globe they do generally correlate pretty well with team strength. And that aligns with the conventional wisdom on this Five Stripes group – they’re pretty damn loaded.

An implausible number of things have to go right. I’m still extremely worried about that backline in general, and Djitte’s lack of movement in the box is a huge red flag.

That’s d-mid Jhojan Valencia , reputed to be a ball-winning dynamo. If he’s what he’s reputed to be, and Kipp Keller walks onto the field and turns into the next Chad Marshall, then that’ll be the defensive issues solved. If they get normal, chemistry-based progression from the attacking midfield and wingers, and a big Year 2 jump from center forward Moussa Djitte , then… yeah ok, for some of these teams an implausible number of things have to go right.

I really liked their offseason. It has to be hard to part with one of your original DP signings – it’s got to take a measure of humility to say “we spent a lot of money and got it wrong” – but Austin did exactly that with the Tomas Pochettino loan departure , a move that opened up the chance to acquire a better, and much more necessary player.

Even if all of the above happens, will that be enough? It’s not like Shaqiri, Torres, Przybylko and Czichos are coming into a 55-point team. The Fire have mostly average-ish players and have missed the playoffs a million years in a row. Just being in the hunt for a playoff berth would require them to be 50% better than last year.

For what it’s worth, I think all of the above is extremely plausible.

Anyway, let’s say Xherdan Shaqiri comes in and goes for 20g/10a, while Jairo Torres plays at a Best XI level, Kacper Przybylko bags a dozen goals and Rafa Czichos plays so well he’s in the Defender of the Year discussion. All of this is made possible by Ezra Hendrickson running a straight-forward, intuitive 4-2-3-1 that puts Shaqiri, especially, in position to be extremely influential.

We are now living in a world in which the Fire make really good and targeted offseason signings, ones that seem to fit needs and blend into the overall existing structure. This is the opposite of how they’ve built for most of the past dozen years, during which they lurched from one rebuild to the next, season after season.

Call me naive, but I just don’t think the above will happen.

Brenner peels off a facemask, Scooby Doo-style, to reveal he’s prime Ronaldinho. While everyone’s distracted by that, Haris Medunjanin has experimental surgery that gives him cyborg legs, and now boasts Diego Chara -esque field coverage.

All that possession turns into goals, and all of the above gets turbocharged when they add a massive DP winger signing in midseason.

Ooof, we’re really getting some of the hard ones out of the way early here. Okay, let’s give this a shot: Because Jordy Alcivar and Alan Franco have played together with Ecuador they have uncommon early chemistry, which means that midfield starts looking a lot like LAFC’s 2018 debut team. Meanwhile the backline works exactly as intended, and it turns out Karol Swiderski is the Polish Josef Martinez.

I think the Shield winner’s still going to need 70ish points, and I just don’t think the Rapids can get there if they don’t get a big-time, big-money goalscorer. And, well…

The deep and ultra-adaptable Rapids are perfectly designed to grind through the regular season and pick up points in a scenario like that, especially if they add a DP No. 9.

Traditionally that’s been a good enough number to win the Shield, though the last time that was the case was actually 2016. But because there are more good teams and fewer outright disasters in 2022, the gap between the top and the bottom shrinks, and we’re now looking at mid-60 points for the Shield rather than the low-70s.

In his first year-and-a-half in charge, Robin Fraser led the Rapids to 1.7 ppg. In his second full year in charge, he led them to 1.8 ppg. Let’s say they hit 1.9 ppg in Year 3.

It’s tough to be a great regular-season team if that’s the type of No. 10 you’re built around.

They’re just not built for it. Lucas Zelarayan , in particular, is much more of a “goes on a month-long heat-check” kind of guy – a playoffs kind of guy – than he is an “elevates the entire team around him for 90 minutes every time out” kind of guy.

That means it’s time for something truly great to happen on the banks of the Scioto.

In 2019, he returned from a year’s hiatus with the Crew and missed the playoffs. In 2020 they won MLS Cup. In 2021, they missed the playoffs.

It’s the Caleb Porter principle: miss the playoffs one year, then have some sort of memorably great season the next. In 2013 he debuted in Portland and the Timbers only fell short of the Shield on the last day. In 2014, they missed the playoffs. In 2015 they won MLS Cup. In 2016 they missed the playoffs. In 2017, they won the West.

In short, I just have a hard time imagining they’ll have enough firepower unless Ferreira and Arriola are literally about to double their previous career bests.

On top of that, while I love Pomykal and rate Brandon Servania pretty highly as well, neither guy is the old Frank Lampard-type of bursts-out-of-midfield-to-poach-a-goal type of No. 8.

Arriola’s career-high in goals is seven. Ferreira’s is eight. The presumptive starting front-line trio, Velasco, is just 19. If it’s not him it’ll be 21-year-old Szabolcs Schon (zero goals last year), or Jader Obrian , who scored a respectable nine goals in 2,200 minutes last season, though they came in bunches and he’d go missing for months at a time.

On top of that, the positional play structure Nico Estevez institutes both helps Dallas’s skill in possession and their resilience in transition defense. No more cheapies!

Meanwhile Paxton Pomykal produces 3,000 Best XI-caliber minutes running the midfield, Matt Hedges returns to his Defender of the Year prime and first-round SuperDraft pick Isaiah Parker really is Kevin Paredes -level good as he converts to left back.

The Jesus Ferreira False 9 thing works – he’s the Frisco Firmino, which allows Paul Arriola to produce a career-best year off one wing and Alan Velasco to develop into Dallas ’s next $20 million sale on the other.

THEY WILL WIN THE SHIELD BECAUSE ...

Here’s what I wrote last year: “Everybody has kind of forgotten how absurdly good Edison Flores was for Monarcas Morelia (RIP) back in 2019, right before D.C. brought him in. If you’d asked around Mexico who was better, Flores or Zelarayan, it would’ve been like an 80/20 split in favor of the Peruvian. And we know what kind of team you can build around Zelarayan.

"Flores is the same. He is a foundational piece you can build a winning, dynamic team around, and we literally saw that happen in Liga MX.”

Instead of juicing Flores, that seemed to curse Zelarayan. Oh well. I still stand by it – Flores has, in the past, been an utterly dynamic and ruthless match-winner of a second forward/playmaker/winger, and has done it for a team that badly needed to punch above its weight, as this D.C. team does.

So let’s say Flores rediscovers his 2019 form, and Moses Nyeman is the American Pirlo, and the whole group buys into Hernan Losada’s Maximum Overdrive once again. Oh, and Bill Hamid reverts to his 2015-ish best.

THEY WON'T WIN THE SHIELD BECAUSE ...

While I think it’s likely Flores and Hamid perform well if they can both get and stay healthy, I don’t think the other two parts of the above puzzle will come together. Nyeman is very good – I’m very high on him – but he’s not going to drop a Best XI-caliber season on the league at 18.