Vancouver Whitecaps on verge of Concacaf Champions Cup final: "We're close"

“They’re a special team. We know the job’s not even close to being done and we’re going to have to dig deep.”

“Especially going against Inter Miami, we know what we’re up against and who they have,” Ahmed said.

The Whitecaps enter with a 2-0 aggregate lead after Sebastian Berhalter and Brian White scored at BC Place last Thursday. But they’re only at the halfway point, and much can change.

Digging deep

The good news? Vancouver have produced inspired performances in each Leg 2 match of their remarkable CCC run.

They overcame a Round One deficit, advancing with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa. Come the Round of 16, the Whitecaps cast aside CF Monterrey with a 2-2 road draw. Then they eliminated a second-straight Mexican club in the quarterfinals, getting a memorable 93rd-minute equalizer from Tristan Blackmon in a 2-2 draw at Pumas UNAM.

When the going’s got tough, head coach Jesper Sørensen’s squad has stepped up.

“We know that we have a lead, but we’ve seen in many games that can be a little fragile,” Sørensen said. “And the last two times we’ve been away, in the second leg, we knew that we had to go out and at least score a goal to produce a result.