FC Cincinnati's Kévin Denkey wins Goal of the Matchday

Cincy's club-record signing finished his brace in style, latching onto a Luca Orellano cross and firing a stunning bicycle kick into the net to seal Cincinnati's 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City .

FC Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 10, earning an overwhelming 65.3% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Sebastian Berhalter (20.2%): The Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder has enjoyed a memorable start to the season. That continued Sunday, as he struck a curling shot into the top corner from outside the box to lead the 'Caps to a 3-1 win at Minnesota United FC.

3rd place, Jakob Glesnes (7.9%): Glesnes perfectly connected with a Frankie Westfield cross and blasted a well-controlled, first-time volley into the corner to open the scoring in the Philadelphia Union's 3-0 victory over D.C. United.

4th place, Denis Bouanga (6.5%): LAFC's star man came up clutch when his side needed him, weaving through the St. Louis CITY SC defense and depositing a blistering strike under the crossbar in the 95th minute to salvage a 2-2 draw.