Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White named MLS Player of the Month

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White has been voted MLS Player of the Month for April 2025.
White scored five times in April, tied for the most in the league alongside Josef Martínez (San Jose Earthquakes) and Sam Surridge (Nashville SC) despite playing only 270 minutes of MLS action.
The US international has also been clutch, scoring two game-winning goals to become one of six players in MLS with multiple game-winning tallies during the month.
White's month was highlighted by a Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra-caliber performance against Austin FC, in which he became the first player in club history to score four goals in a single match and the 18th in MLS history.
The forward's production led the 'Caps to an unbeaten April (3W-0L-1D; 10 points). Vancouver sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings and are the first team since 2022 LAFC to take at least 23 points through their first 10 games.
He is the first Whitecaps player to earn the honor since 2015 and fourth overall, joining Octavio Rivero (March 2015), David Ousted (June 2015) and Camilo Sanvezzo (July and October 2013).
White and Vancouver will compete in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals at Inter Miami CF on Wednesday evening (8 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, ViX) before returning to MLS regular-season action on Saturday, hosting Real Salt Lake (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.