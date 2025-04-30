Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White named MLS Player of the Month

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White has been voted MLS Player of the Month for April 2025.

White scored five times in April, tied for the most in the league alongside Josef Martínez (San Jose Earthquakes) and Sam Surridge (Nashville SC) despite playing only 270 minutes of MLS action.

The US international has also been clutch, scoring two game-winning goals to become one of six players in MLS with multiple game-winning tallies during the month.