Diego Luna levels up, Sebastian Berhalter is legit & more from Matchday 10

Once again we’ll do the weekend’s games in chronological order, with a big question from each game that’s got me pondering.

Are NYCFC’s attacking issues structural or talent-related?

First things first: Going up to Toronto and coming out with a 1-0 win, battling both the Reds and the gale-force wind, was a good result. One, in fact, in which the Pigeons showed a level of toughness that had often been beyond them this season.

But it was also one in which they showed the same attacking issues they’ve had for the best part of a year. To paraphrase a line from Paul Harvey on BlueSky, it’s either a long ball to Alonso Martínez, a mind-boggling error from the opponents, or nothing. All three wingers – Hannes Wolf, Agustín Ojeda and Julián Fernández – remain MIA for reasons I can’t totally pinpoint, and the ability to press teams into mistakes isn’t part of this group’s DNA this year.

Does this get better when Aiden O'Neill, signed just before the transfer window closed this week, is good to go? Slotting in a high-level No. 6 should, in theory, allow both Keaton Parks and Maxi Moralez to attack more freely, and the knock-on effect from that should be more touches in and around the box for the wingers. Fewer aimless long balls, and more purposeful possession.

My analysis of this team all year to this point, though, is a house of cards built on a foundation of “shoulds.” The fact is they haven’t really made any progress in the spots they’ve needed to.

Toronto actually have – their defense is much-improved, and this was their first loss in a month. But this is an underwhelming attacking team, and so the margins are always thin, to the point that one individual error can light everything on fire. As was the case in this one.

“I felt like we were in decent control, we weren't really too threatened,” Toronto head coach Robin Fraser said afterward. “And then in a moment, a defensive moment, we ended up giving [it] away.”