Nashville SC elevate Mike Jacobs to president of soccer operations & GM

Nashville SC have promoted general manager Mike Jacobs to be their first-ever president of soccer operations and general manager, the club announced Wednesday.

“The opportunity provides all of us at NSC an important level of leadership continuity and the ability to continue moving forward together as the entire organization continues to evolve in Major League Soccer.”

“I know firsthand how difficult building a roster, buying and selling players, and creating a balance in this area can be for any sports team, often under pressure and typically with a lot of challenges and differing opinions. Mike has done an outstanding job navigating those challenges and fully deserves this additional recognition and promotion.

“I have been fortunate to work closely with Mike for almost seven years and during that time I can say that he has without a doubt played a pivotal role in developing our soccer operations at Nashville SC,” said Nashville vice chairman Ian Ayre.

Jacobs originally joined Nashville in 2018, helping lead the club’s transition to MLS in 2020 and the founding of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC in 2023.

Under Jacobs’ leadership, Nashville became one of just three teams in league history to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of their first four seasons. They also reached the 2023 Leagues Cup Final and competed in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

“I am beyond grateful to our club’s leadership for having the confidence in me to serve in this capacity,” said Jacobs, who previously worked at Sporting Kansas City. “Our club does a tremendous job of hiring outstanding staff to empower and entrust, and I am very fortunate to be able to collaborate with tremendous executives, coaches, support staff, and players.

“I can’t thank John Ingram, Ian Ayre, and the rest of our leadership and ownership enough to show my appreciation for this opportunity. I will continue to work tirelessly in pursuit of sustained success for our club on and off the field.”