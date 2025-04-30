Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

Matchday 11 brings us to Children's Mercy Park for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, as Sporting Kansas City , under interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin, and with an attack that’s been among the league’s most fun since he took over at the end of March, host reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Both teams are trying to dig out of a bad start. Tough sledding so far.

The Galaxy’s reign, of course, has not been a fun one. Right now they’re stuck in the cellar, at the very bottom of the Supporters’ Shield and Western Conference standings. So a trip to KC to face a cauldron of Blue Hell isn't exactly appetizing.

In short, the vibes are good for the first time in a long time. The fight, win, lose or draw, is to keep them there.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, but there’s been a… lightness, I guess? A freedom, maybe? Anyway, there’s been some renewed joy in how Sporting have played over the past month. There have also been a couple of wins, and even the losses – including last week’s at FC Cincinnati – were respectable.

Zavagnin has faced a massive task in replacing the man he assisted for nearly 600 games, Peter Vermes. He’s done what he could to fix the defensive issues of the past few years, while also giving more chances to the likes of Miller and homegrown d-mid Jacob Bartlett , and putting the high-priced new additions in positions to shine.

Everything’s at stake, every single game from here on out. Head coach Greg Vanney surely knows it.

But it hasn’t gone like that for LA. It’s been a mess, from one week to the next. Yes, they've managed injuries. But they’re winless through 10 games, with three points and a -12 goal differential. They're on track to be the worst MLS team in league history.

It hasn’t worked that way. A “one step back to take two steps forward” dance is something everyone expected from this season. Fans would’ve understood that since the current front office had to unwind some bad deals from the previous regime, especially since they are only just starting to use their academy and MLS NEXT Pro in the way they should (they’ve gotten some promising moments, if not hugely meaningful contributions, from both). It’s difficult to keep a successful team together in MLS, and that becomes exponentially more so if you’re not finding contributors among your down-roster players.

They are the most successful team in MLS history. They were supposed to use last year’s championship to build back to – or at least toward – the glory days of the early 2010s.

LA started the year by hanging a banner celebrating their sixth MLS Cup triumph. That’s been the only highlight so far.

Sporting Kansas City: Which players will form the new core?

At their best over the past decade and a half, Sporting have always had a spine that gave them a fighting chance against anyone in MLS and the ability to bridge eras to create a pattern of sustained success. The brain at the top of the spinal cord was, you guessed it, Peter Vermes.

It’s still very much TBD regarding who will take over as the sporting brain (pun intended) in the future. This piece from Sam McDowell in the Kansas City Star does as good a job as I’ve seen outlining principal owner Mike Illig’s point of view early in the process. In the meantime, I’m watching Kansas City these days exclusively to see which players deserve to stay on as vertebrae in their attempt to rebuild.

Sadly, it seems Jake Davis (a throwback to the Sporting core of old) will be unavailable Sunday due to injury. I’ll be keeping my eye on John Pulskamp in goal, Jacob Bartlett in central midfield, and Logan Ndenbe and Jansen Miller on the backline. Those guys have the chance to be a part of any potential turnaround for years to come.

LA Galaxy: What compromises must be made to stop the bleeding?

You can be a mediocre defensive team and succeed… if you’re capable of outscoring your opponents and coming up big in key 1v1 situations. That’s the 2024 Galaxy in a nutshell! They won a championship giving up 50 goals (53 xG) in a season because they had the best attack in the league and Emiro Garcés turned into a human eraser.