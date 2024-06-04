MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2024

As the halfway point of the 2024 MLS season arrives, two clubs have made coaching changes.
This tracker, sorted in chronological order (of dismissal), will be updated as necessary in the months ahead.
- Departing coach: Gonzalo Pineda (June 3)
- Interim coach: Rob Valentino
- Incoming coach: TBD
After a fifth straight defeat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta United parted ways with Gonzalo Pineda – their longest-serving coach since entering MLS in 2017. The club was 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, falling short of lofty expectations with a roster led by Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Pineda joined Atlanta in August 2021 as a first-time manager after being an assistant coach for Seattle Sounders FC. He went 38W-40L-29D across all competitions, qualifying for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in two of three seasons.
In Pineda's wake, Rob Valentino begins a second stint as interim head coach. He previously held the role during 2021, leading Atlanta to a 4W-2L-2D record.
- Departing coach: Gary Smith (May 16)
- Interim coach: Rumba Munthali
- Incoming coach: TBD
Nashville SC hit the reset button in mid-May, parting ways with Gary Smith – their only head coach since joining MLS in 2020. The club was 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.
Smith steered Nashville to four straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and the 2023 Leagues Cup final. USMNT center back Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar, the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, are the team's cornerstone players.
While a head coach search unfolds, Rumba Munthali leads Nashville on an interim basis. Munthali has served as a player development coach for the club.