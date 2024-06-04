MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2024

This tracker, sorted in chronological order (of dismissal), will be updated as necessary in the months ahead.

As the halfway point of the 2024 MLS season arrives, two clubs have made coaching changes.

Departing coach : Gonzalo Pineda (June 3)

: Gonzalo Pineda (June 3) Interim coach: Rob Valentino

Rob Valentino Incoming coach: TBD

After a fifth straight defeat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta United parted ways with Gonzalo Pineda – their longest-serving coach since entering MLS in 2017. The club was 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, falling short of lofty expectations with a roster led by Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Pineda joined Atlanta in August 2021 as a first-time manager after being an assistant coach for Seattle Sounders FC. He went 38W-40L-29D across all competitions, qualifying for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in two of three seasons.