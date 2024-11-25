Vancouver Whitecaps part ways with Vanni Sartini

Sartini led Vancouver since August 2021, when he was named interim head coach before officially taking over in November 2021. He steered the Whitecaps to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in three of four seasons and to three straight Canadian Championship titles.

The Italian manager went 57W-51L-39D across all competitions. He originally joined Vancouver as a first-team assistant coach before the start of the 2019 season.

“We are incredibly grateful to Vanni,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director and CEO. “Since arriving in Vancouver six years ago, Vanni gave his all to this club and city. He embraced everything with passion and enjoyed tremendous success along the way. I am extremely thankful for our friendship and wish him all the best.