Vancouver Whitecaps part ways with Vanni Sartini

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have parted ways with head coach Vanni Sartini, the club announced Monday.
Sartini led Vancouver since August 2021, when he was named interim head coach before officially taking over in November 2021. He steered the Whitecaps to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in three of four seasons and to three straight Canadian Championship titles.
The Italian manager went 57W-51L-39D across all competitions. He originally joined Vancouver as a first-team assistant coach before the start of the 2019 season.
“We are incredibly grateful to Vanni,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director and CEO. “Since arriving in Vancouver six years ago, Vanni gave his all to this club and city. He embraced everything with passion and enjoyed tremendous success along the way. I am extremely thankful for our friendship and wish him all the best.
“I took my time with this decision, and it was not taken lightly. We have taken important steps each year and it is now the right time for someone else to lead this group on the pitch with fresh and new energy. We have started the process to find our next head coach as we look to take the next step and build a championship contender in MLS, as well as continental tournaments.”
New direction
In 2024, Vancouver finished eighth in the Western Conference (47 points). They won their Wild Card match at the Portland Timbers, 5-0, before losing a Round One Best-of-3 Series against LAFC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Vancouver’s roster is highlighted by DPs Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong and Andrés Cubas. Other key players are striker Brian White and goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.
“For the last three years and three months, it has been an absolute honor to be the head coach of Vancouver Whitecaps FC,” added Sartini. "I will always be grateful to Axel Schuster and ownership for entrusting me to be the technical lead of this club in such an important time.
“I will also always remember with fondness the successes on the field, but what I will cherish the most is the memories of my relationship with the fans, players, staff, and the community. Vancouver will always have a special place in my heart and my wife’s heart. Andiamo!”
Vancouver’s 2025 season is expected to begin in February, when they kick off their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign.