Tata Martino leaves Inter Miami due to personal reasons

"I depart with nothing but gratitude for my time here and would like to offer sincere thanks to everyone who made it possible."

"It has been an honor to work at such a special club and to lead such a special team," Martino said. "I’ve enjoyed my stay at Inter Miami and will treasure the memories made and relationships forged here for the rest of my life.

Martino led Miami to their first two titles: the 2023 Leagues Cup crown and the 2024 Supporters' Shield . They also broke the MLS regular-season points record (74) in 2024, only to suffer a shocking Round One exit from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United .

Miami's new era

The 61-year-old Argentine manager joined Miami in June 2023, shortly before Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba officially signed with the club. He previously coached that trio at LaLiga giants FC Barcelona and coached Messi with Argentina's national team. A fourth legendary Barça alum, Luis Suárez, signed with the Herons ahead of the 2024 season.

Martino leaves with a 38W-16L-13D record at Miami. He juggled the club's superstar-filled squad with developing youngsters like Diego Gómez, Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi.

"Tata will forever have a special place in Inter Miami history," said manager owner Jorge Mas. "He guided us through a period of transformation and brought us our first titles in the process, which is what we aspire to as an ambitious organization.