Tata Martino leaves Inter Miami due to personal reasons

Head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has departed Inter Miami CF due to personal reasons, the club announced Friday.
Martino led Miami to their first two titles: the 2023 Leagues Cup crown and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. They also broke the MLS regular-season points record (74) in 2024, only to suffer a shocking Round One exit from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Eastern Conference No. 9 seed Atlanta United.
Javier Mascherano will reportedly be named head coach for 2025.
"It has been an honor to work at such a special club and to lead such a special team," Martino said. "I’ve enjoyed my stay at Inter Miami and will treasure the memories made and relationships forged here for the rest of my life.
"I depart with nothing but gratitude for my time here and would like to offer sincere thanks to everyone who made it possible."
Miami's new era
The 61-year-old Argentine manager joined Miami in June 2023, shortly before Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba officially signed with the club. He previously coached that trio at LaLiga giants FC Barcelona and coached Messi with Argentina's national team. A fourth legendary Barça alum, Luis Suárez, signed with the Herons ahead of the 2024 season.
Martino leaves with a 38W-16L-13D record at Miami. He juggled the club's superstar-filled squad with developing youngsters like Diego Gómez, Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi.
"Tata will forever have a special place in Inter Miami history," said manager owner Jorge Mas. "He guided us through a period of transformation and brought us our first titles in the process, which is what we aspire to as an ambitious organization.
"More importantly, he led Inter Miami with the unimpeachable class and professionalism. His contributions to our club have been immense, and we thank him for that, but above all, for who he is as a human being."
MLS success
Martino's season-and-a-half at Inter Miami marked his second MLS stint. He took over then-expansion side Atlanta United in 2017, guiding the club to the 2018 MLS Cup title while winning Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year honors.
Martino was a finalist for this year's award, along with eventual winner Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew) and Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids).
“We have been privileged to have a person of Tata’s caliber at the helm of our club, and although we wish his time here didn’t have to end, we’re deeply appreciative of everything he has given us," said president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.
"He departs with the full understanding and support of everyone at Inter Miami. This club will always remember and honor Tata’s tenure as our head coach, and the history we made together."
More changes ahead?
Martino's departure could be the first of multiple offseason changes for Miami.
Gómez, who topped this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list, will reportedly move to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in a transfer deal approaching $20 million – which would rank among the biggest outgoing transactions in MLS history.
Suárez is out of contract at year's end, although Uruguay's all-time leading scorer recently said he'd be "delighted" to return next season. Messi and Busquets have guaranteed contracts through the end of next season, while Alba has an option for 2025.
Next year, Inter Miami will look to defend their Supporters' Shield title and again compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup.